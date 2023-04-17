Four Jordan High School seniors signed their national letters of intent April 12 in a ceremony at the high school.
Kaleb Sharp, Preston Hochschild, Landon Church and Kaitlyn Sharp are headed to different collegiate programs with Kaleb Sharp signing with a Division I school from the Big Ten.
Sharp will run track for the University of Nebraska. He's the defending Class AA state champion in the 800 meters. He was also a standout on the cross country trails for the Hubmen.
Church will wrestle at the Division III level next year at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He ended his senior season on the mat for Scott West, taking fourth place at 145 pounds at the Class 2A state tournament this past winter and finishing with a 30-5 record.
Hochschild will play Division III football at Hamline University in St. Paul in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He played wide receiver and linebacker for Jordan last fall, helping the team to a 6-4 record.
Kaitlyn Sharp will join the cheer program at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.