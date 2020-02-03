The Scott West wrestling team had four wrestlers named to the All-Minnesota River Conference team and eight more received an honorable mention.
Seniors Jace Demmers, Trent Rasmussen and Hunter Struffert and sophomore Zach Tracy were named to the all-conference team.
Senior Colton Bahr, juniors Tory Pumper, Blake Reimer, John Jack Weise, Hunter Kvasnicka, sophomores Ashton Holbrook, Gavin Fahey and eighth-grader Leo Sieckmann earned the MRC all-conference honorable mentions.
In addition, Demmers was named the 201892-0 MRC Most Valuable Wrestler.
Paul Norgren and Shaun Timmerman of Tri-City United were named the MRC Wrestling Coaches of the Year.
TRACY
Zach Tracy became a first time all-conference performer winning the 106 pound bracket at the MRC Tournament. He is currently rated No. 3 in the state with a 21-6 overall record. He placed fourth at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and third at the Rumble on the Red.
Tracy is the son of Mike and Marjorie Tracy.
DEMMERS
Demmers made it three in a row winning the 160-pound bracket at the MRC Tournament. The No. 1 rated Demmers was also voted by the coaches as the 2020 MRC Most Outstanding Wrestler. Demmers has a current record of 24-2 and won the Rumble on the Red championship.
He is the son of Jesse and Audree Demmers.
RASMUSSEN
Trent Rasmussen won his first all-conference award by winning the 195 pound bracket at the MRC Wrestling Championships. Trent currently has a 11-5 record and is the son of Troy and Janita Rasmussen.
STRUFFERT
Hunter Struffert claimed his first MRC wrestling All-Conference award winning the heavyweight bracket at the MRC Wrestling Championships. Struffert is currently rated No. 10 and has a season record of 28-5. That includes a sixth place finish at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and a fifth place finish at the Rumble on the Red. Hunter is the son of Dave and Mary Struffert.
OTHER SELECTIONS
Other members of the wrestling all-conference team are: Derek Steele, Sibley East, sophomore; Draydon Morton, Sibley East, sophomore; Terrance Eddings, NYA, junior; Carter O’Malley, Tri-City United, freshman; Caleb Whipps, Tri-City United, sophomore; Lincoln Carpenter, Sibley East, senior; Adam Fredrickson, Tri-City United, senior; Brody Rud, Tri-City United, junior; Riley O’Malley, Tri-City United, junior; Jose Reyes, Tri-City United, senior.
The honorable mention team also includes: Logan Steele, Sibley East, freshman; Chris Johnson, Tri-City United, freshman; Tory Pumper, Scott West, junior; Leo Siekmann, Scott West, 8th Grade; Ashton Holbrook, Scott West, sophomore; Colton Bahr, Scott West, senior; Caden O’Malley, Tri-City United, freshman; Blake Riemer, Scott West, junior; Brandon Balma, Tri-City United, senior; John Jack Wiese, Scott West, junior; Sean Weckman ,NYA Central, junior; Ben Quast, Sibley East, junior; Hunter Kvasnicka, Scott West, junior; Tegan Detterman, Tri-City United, freshman; Gavin Fahey, Scott West, sophomore; Noe Sanchez, LeSueur-Henderson, sophomore.