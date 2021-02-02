Gable Steveson, the No. 1-ranked heavyweight in the nation, had a simple message when he was featured on the Big Ten Network Jan. 25.
"You will never influence the world, if you try to be just like it."
Steveson, a 2018 Apple Valley High School graduate and junior on the University of Minnesota wrestling team, will try to influence young and teenage wrestlers Feb. 7 at the Gable Steveson Clinic at the new Legacy Training Center in Jordan.
The one-day clinic will feature three levels, pre-kindergarten to second grade, third to fifth grade and sixth to 12th grade.
"He's the big attraction," said Nick Slack, who opened up the training center doors for the first time back on Jan. 9. "He's the draw. He's who the kids want to see."
Nick Slack is a youth coach in the Shakopee wrestling system. The Sabers' varsity program has won the last two Class 3A state team titles. Slack has also coached at Scott West and was also an assistant coach at Division III power Augsburg College.
Slack has been running wrestling camps for years, but he opened the Legacy Training Center, located at 16771 Greystone Lane, in large part to honor the memory of his friend Donny Wichmann, as well as his desire to give back to the sport that's been so good to him.
Wichmann, a former wrestler and coach at Augsburg, died in the summer of 2019 after a long battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Wichmann was a coach at Augsburg when Slack was a wrestler there. Slack, who is from Belle Plaine and wrestled at Scott West, was a four-time NCAA qualifier for the Auggies and a national champion at 174 pounds in 2000. He later joined the Augsburg staff with Wichmann.
Slack was also a two-time Minnesota State High School League state champion and had a career record of 176-14 at Scott West.
Slack put on the first Donny Wichmann Wrestling Camp in August of 2019 at Shakopee High School to help the Wichmann family pay for medical bills and to honor his memory.
At the Legacy Training Center, Slack gives opportunities for youth and high school wrestlers to train four days at week with practices. His staff includes many former Minnesota high school and NCAA champions, including Ryan Epps of Cannon Falls, Victor Gliva of Farmington, Charlie Pickell of Mankato East, Justin Justin Stauffacher of Scott West and Brett Pfarr of Le Sueur/Henderson.
"It's an opportunity for me to keep giving back," Slack said. "I love the sport and enjoy coaching it."
Slack said he's known Steveson for years and Steveson is the type of guy who also wants to help inspire young wrestlers chase their dreams and reach their potential.
Steveson was a four-time state champion at Apple Valley High School. His size, strength and tremendous athletic ability are easily seen on the mat, but his big, gregarious personality has made him a fan favorite.
Steveson went 35-2 his freshman season at Minnesota. He finished third in the NCAA Championships at heavyweight that year.
Last season, Steveson was 15-0 when when the Big Ten and NCAA announced they were ceasing competitions and championships because of the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Steveson would have the No. 1 seed at the NCAA Championships.
This season, Steveson is off to a 6-0 start, including winning four of his matches by technical fall.
For more on the Legacy Training Center, go to thelegacytrainingcenter.com.