Chandler Smith raced past the field at the sixth annual Automobile Racing Club of America Menards 250 at Elko Speedway July 13.
The driver from Talking Rock, Georgia won his third ARCA event of the season, winning by an impressive 4.147 seconds over Ty Gibbs of North Carolina. Smith started seventh on the grid and worked his way up through traffic twice during the race to earn the victory.
After getting the lead on lap 92, Smith slid through oil on the track and on lap 145. That brought out a caution flag, putting him to the back of the lead lap cars. But he regained the lead again on lap 209 en route the checkered flag.
Sam Mayer of Wisconsin ended up third, followed by Michael Self of Salt Lake City.
Late Models, Thunder Cars and Power Stocks were also in action before the Menards 250. Jacob Goede of Carver claimed the Late Models feature, while Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake won Thunder Cars and Michael Stoer of Prior Lake was tops in Power Stocks.
Racing action continues at Elko July 20 with all five divisions competing starting at 6 p.m.
In Late Models, Goede diced his way through the field to move up to second place by mid-race. With 14 laps remaining, a caution period occurred and Owin Giles had to pull into the pits with mechanical problems handing the lead over Goede.
From there, Goede cruised to the finish line, winning by 1.028 seconds over Chris Marek. Bryan Wrolstad finished third, followed by Ryan Kamish and Michael Ostdiek.
Goede has a 41-point lead over Marek in the season points race.
In Thunder Cars, Robert Michaels grabbed the early lead until Keith Paulsrud took over the top spot on lap nine. Blohm challenged Paulsrud and overtook him for the lead with nine laps remaining, winning by 2.034 seconds. It was his seventh win of the season.
Conrad Jorgenson was third, followed by Eric Campbell and Steve Schultz.
Jorgenson leads in the season points race by six points over Blohm.
In Power Stocks, Paul Hamilton led early until Joe Prusak took the point. Taylor Goldman charged up from her fourth-row starting spot to take the lead on lap eight with an impressive high-side pass.
Goldman had a big lead until a caution with six laps to go bunched up the field. Goldman and Stoer had a furious fight for the top spot. They raced side by side for numerous laps and had a clean drag race to the finish line.
Stoer won by just .065 seconds of Goldman for his second win of the season. Prusak ended up third, followed by Nick Oxborough and Darin Patnode fifth.
Oxborough leads in the season points race by 35 over Stoer.