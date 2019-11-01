Embrace Minnesota’s ice fishing season with the eighth annual Hardwater Ice Fishing Expo Nov. 15-17 at the National Sports Center in Blaine.
The event will bring together hundreds of Minnesota ice fishing industry partners to preview the latest ice houses, electronics and fishing gear ahead of the ice fishing season.
The highlights include:
- panels featuring today’s top fishing experts,
- raffles from vendors
- a Facebook Live with Clam Outdoors showcasing their newest gear
- unbelievable deals just in time for holiday shopping.
A newly installed trout pond will keep the children entertained while parents participate in product demos, talk to tour guides and learn about resort destinations from representatives that will be on-site.
A variety of top-notch speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities will inspire and teach attendees tips and tricks on how to be more effective this ice fishing season.
Additional expo speakers include:
- Chris Granrud, Owner and Operator of RainyDaze Guide Service
- Jason Durham, author of Pro Tactics: Panfish
- Garett Svir, Pro-Staff member of Northland Tackle
The 2019 Hardwater Ice Fishing Expo is organized into a full weekend with several discussions highlighting everything new in ice fishing.
"Around 10 percent of Minnesota’s 1.4 million licensed anglers take to the frozen and fishable lakes of Minnesota from late November until the end of March," Hardwater Expo Director Mike Brodzinksi said. "The expo gives attendees the opportunity to be prepared before the ice hits the lakes by giving a hands-on experience through testing the latest gear and learning about new products."
Admission for adults is $10 per day and for ages 12 to 17 it's $7. Children 11 and under are admitted free.
For more information go to nscsports.org.