The Millers bats were alive and well coming off the July 4th break as they pounded out 11 hits in four innings, defeating the St. Peter Saints 13-0.
That win ran the Millers record to 7-2 on the season.
Starting pitcher Jesse Hendrickson was sharp early, setting down the Saints in order in the first inning.
The Millers came out hitting in their half of the frame as Scott Breimhorst led off the inning with a double down the left field line. Singles from DJ Noyes, Derek Boegeman, and Chris Rook, as well as a booming double off the left field fence by Dean Turnlund led to four runs and the Millers were off and running.
The team plated four more runs in the second inning as the combination of Breimhorst, Noyes and Turnlund rapped out hits again. The third inning was much of the same as the Millers used four walks, a hit batter and a long double off the bat of Trent Bohnsack to stretch the lead to 13-0.
Meanwhile, Hendrickson continued setting down hitter after hitter, taking a perfect game into the fifth inning. A lead-off single ended his run at Miller immortality but he did secure the shutout with a fly out and a groundout to end the game.
For the game, Turnlund finished 3-3 with 4 RBIs. Breimhorst and Noyes each added two hits as well.
It was a tough day for the Saints in Jordan as they also dropped a game earlier in the day, falling 9-1 to the Jordan Alers. In that game, Rich Alexander and Joel Reed kept the Saints hitters off-balance all game. That win helped the Alers keep pace with the division leading Millers as their record in the league sits at 4-3.
Up next, the Millers will head to beautiful Siebert Field on the campus of the University of Minnesota for an exhibition game against the Lakeville Lobos on Saturday night at 6pm. They will follow that up with a road trip to St. James on Sunday to take on the Southwest Outlaws. That game is slated to begin at 12pm.