The Jordan trap shooting team had a memorable season a year ago finishing 15th in USA High School Clay Target National Championships in Mason, Michigan.
It was the program's third straight trip to nationals. Jordan was 40th in 2019 and 66th in 2018. There was no 2020 trap shooting season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Can Jordan make another nationals run this spring? The team lost four seniors from last year's squad and other team members are not out due to what Jordan coach Jeff Radick called the "high cost of ammunition."
"We are an expensive sport and, other than some administrative support, we receive no funding through the school district," Radick said. "Our registration and practice fees rival some private hockey clubs, so I cannot blame families for giving it up if their youth don't love it.
"COVID has really hurt our new youth recruitment as well, since firearms safety classes have been almost non-existent in the last two years," Radick added. "The latter seems to be starting to correct itself, but there is no end in sight to the ammo shortage and its associated high cost."
Radick said the program's ammunition bill went up 40 percent from last year.
"Some of the youth we lost had been shooting together since middle school," Radick said. "They could read each other's minds and pump out a good score without even needing to talk. We still have the talent, but have lost that cohesive group, and that is what we need to work on this season."
The regular season for the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League is five weeks, which ends May 15.
The MSHSCTL State Championships will be held June 13-21 at Alexandria Shooting Park. The Minnesota State High School League state competition is set for June 24 at the Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake.
Jordan finished fifth in Class 7A at the state championships in Alexandria last season, and ended up 14th in the MSHSL competition.
Last spring was also the inaugural season for sporting clays by the MSHSCT. The state championships were held in Prior Lake, and Jordan the title.
Sporting clays is a form or clay pigeon shooting. There can be 10 to 15 different shooting stations over natural terrain over roughly 35 acres.
Jordan will drop down two classes in trap shooting this season and compete in Class 5A Conference 4. Other teams in its conference include Cleveland, Goodhue, Hutchison, Minnetonka, Red Wing, Shakopee and Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
"That is going to be a super tough conference with the defending state champion Red Wing (in there)," Radick said. "We don't put a lot of weight in conference rankings or winning the conference because we shoot our middle school students on our high school team.
"Without it, our program would suffer, as we pull from a relatively small school district and try to compete at a very high level," Radick added. "Our goal is to place in the top half of our conference. That puts us in a good place come tournament time when the scoring system switches.
"We can compete with any high school in the nation when it is our best squad against their best squad."
Expected to lead Jordan's trap team this spring will be seniors Ben Swanson, Nick McConnell and Karly Breeggemann, sophomore Nicole Ray and juniors Hunter Lenzmeier and John Lenzmeier.
In sporting clays, Jordan will be in Class A Conference 2 with the likes of Andover, East Ridge, Lakes International Language Academy, Lakeville South, Marshall and Simley.
Swanson, the Lenzmeier twins, Ray, senior Connor Raduenz and junior Ben Hagen look to lead that squad.
"Over the last year, Marshall has been our stiffest competition," Radick said. "But with us winning the state championship last year, we have a target on our backs and everyone would like to knock us off the top.
"Our goal is to hang around that top first or second in the conference and peak at tournament time," Radick said. "Our team will have a pretty deep target inventory come tournament time that the other schools won't have. We are a little different. We hope for hard targets and the other teams are hoping for easy targets to run up the score on us."