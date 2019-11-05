The Jordan cross country teams have had a lot of success lately.
The Hubmen have won six of the last seven Minnesota River Conference championships while the Jaguars won the MRC title this season and ran at state last season.
That success has been on the shoulders of a strong group of runners. Those runners haven’t stopped running and have taken their talent to the next level and are currently competing in college.
Here is a look at where those former Jordan cross country runners are running and how they are doing.
Owen Keiser
The most decorated cross country runner in Jordan history has taken his talents to Pitzer College in Claremont, California, where he is in his second year of competing for the Pomona Pitzer Sagehens.
Keiser recently finished in third place in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday with a time of 25 minutes, 10.3 seconds.
That finish helped the Sagehens finish in second place in the team conference standings. The team actually tied for first with Claremont-Mudd-Scripps with 31 points but Claremont won the tiebreaker.
The Sagehens will race again in the NCAA West Regionals on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Katelyn Barclay
Barclay, a 2018 Jordan graduate, currently competes for St. Benedict College in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
She competed in the MIAC Championships on Saturday at Carleton College in Northfield and helped St. Benedict to a sixth place finish out of 12 teams.
Barclay finished in 132nd place with a time of 26:02.3.
Earlier this season, Barclay was St. Benedict’s top finisher in Notre Dame’s annual National Catholic Invite Open 5K. She took 33rd out of 64 runners in 22:37.43.
Lexie Chambers
Chambers, a junior at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, finished in 82nd place in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Wayne State College with a time of 25:13.9.
As a team, the Bulldogs finished in fifth place at the NSIC Championships.
Her fastest time of the season came at the Roy Griak Invitational on the campus of the University of Minnesota where she ran a 25:06.6 to finish in 131st place.
Michael Gregoria
Gregoria is a freshman at Crown College in St. Bonifacius.
He recently finished in 71st place in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Championships on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Superior, Wis. He finished the 8K course in 32:43.1 which was third best on his team.
As a team, Crown College finished in eighth place.
Earlier this season, Gregoria was the first Crown College runner to cross the finish line at the Bethany Lutheran College Invite on Sept. 6. He finished in 10th place with a time of 33:15.6.