The Jordan boys basketball team is playing like it will be a top contender come playoff time.
The Hubmen reeled off five straight victories to improve to 10-2 on the season, including a 65-57 win at Providence Academy Jan. 13. Senior Isaac Young led the way with 25 points.
Jordan (10-2 overall) went into the contest off of a pair of home wins — 77-52 over Breck Jan. 6 and 65-49 against Willmar Jan. 10.
This is the Hubmen's first season in Class 3A. It's been a Class 2A program since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
Jordan has faced two Section 2AAA teams so far this season, falling 65-59 at New Prague back on Dec. 14 and beating St Peter 59-52 on the road Jan. 4.
The only other section team the Hubmen will face before the playoffs will be at home against New Ulm Jan. 31.
Jordan is one of five teams in the Section 2AAA with a winning record. The other four are Mankato West (9-2), Mankato East (7-4), Marshall (9-3) and New Ulm (8-4).
New Prague (2-7), St. Peter (5-8) and Worthington (1-7) are all below .500 from the section field.
In beating Providence Academy, Jordan led 32-20 at the break and held on from there in the second half. Senior Ashton Sivilay and junior Carson Ott were also in double figures for the Hubmen with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Senior Owen Montreuil chipped in seven points.
"This was a hard-fought battle between two good teams," Jordan coach Matt Urbanek said. "I thought we showed a lot of grit and toughness on both ends of the floor. This was a nice win for our team."
Against Willmar, Jordan had command of the game in the scoring outscoring the Cardinals 37-27. Young led all scorers with 21 points, while Sivilay finished with 18 and Montreul scored 14.
Junior Afton Koch chipped in five points for the Hubmen, while junior Carter Runge scored four.
"I thought we played consistent hard-nosed defense and we had nice balance on offense," Urbanek said. "Our players have a lot of confidence right now."
That confidence was also on display in taking down Breck. The Hubmen jumped out to a 46-22 lead at the break and never looked back.
Jordan had four players in double figures with Young leading the way with 18 points. Sivilay scored 16, followed by Koch with 14 and Montreuil with 10.
Runge added five points, while junior Nate Kes scored four.
"We had a well-balanced attack with contributions from a lot of guys," Urbanek said. "Our guards did a great job disrupting their scorers, as our defensive effort set the tone for us and created some easy points on the other end.
"I thought we did a good job of playing fast on offense while still taking care of the ball and playing under control," Urbanek added.
Through 12 games, Sivilay was leading the Hubmen in scoring at 23.5 points per game, followed by Young (14.3) and Montreuil (13.3)
Section 2AAA quarterfinal play starts March 8 with the semifinals set for March 12. The championship game is March 17 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Jordan has won two section titles in program history with the first one back in 2010 and the latest in 2018. The Hubmen made the Section 2AA title game in 2020, but the game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.