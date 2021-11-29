If the Jordan boys basketball team wants to make another section finals appearance this winter, it will have to be in a higher class.
The Hubmen were moved up to Class 3A last spring when the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports. Jordan has been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
Last winter, Jordan lost 92-81 to Glencoe-Silver Lake in the Section 2AA semifinals, ending a string of five straight appearances in the title game. The Hubmen won the Section 2AA title in 2018.
Jordan finished the season with a 9-11 overall record, including 5-9 in its first season in the Wright County East Conference.
"Our goal is to be competitive in every game and steadily improve as the season goes on," Hubmen coach Matt Urbanek said. "We want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season when the playoffs begin."
Section 2AAA features some strong teams. The other seven squads in the field are Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter and Worthington.
Since 2010, Marshall has been in the Class 3A state tournament five times. Mankato West is the defending Section 2AAA champion.
"I think we are well-suited to make this jump," Urbanek said. "Last year, we played mostly Class 3A and 4A schools due to our switch to the WCC, so we have already been adjusting to Class 3A competition. We are looking forward to the challenge."
Jordan lost six seniors from last year, including Reagan Koch, who was 1,000-point scorer in his career. But there's plenty of scoring back starting with seniors Ashton Sivilay and Isaac Young.
Sivilay was second for Jordan in scoring last winter at 16.9 points per game. Young also averaged in double figures (13.6).
Seniors Owen Montreuil and Aiden Langheim and junior Mack Schmidt also got varsity minutes last season. Montreuil and Schmidt averaged 5.5 and 5.2 points, respectively.
Others expected to contribute to the varsity include juniors Carter Runge, Afton Koch, Nate Kes, Carson Ott, Luke Dyrhaug, Preston Hochschild, Brandon Ziegler and Adam Parvey.
"We will have good depth and talent on the perimeter," Urbanek said. "Because of that, we want to play an up-tempo style on both ends of the floor."
Jordan averaged 68.2 points per game last season, giving up 63.2 points. The 92 points allowed in the section semifinal loss to Glecoe-Silver Lake last year was a season-high.
The Hubmen will open the season Dec. 2 at Glencoe-Silver Lake. Jordan's opener is Dec. 4, a conference game against Watertown Mayer.
Section 2AAA quarterfinal play starts March 8 with the semifinals set for March 12. The championship game is March 17 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Jordan has won two section titles in its history with the first was back in 2010. Jordan made the Section 2AA title game in 2020, but the game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.