The Jordan boys track team faced some of the state's top programs at the Class AA State True Team, but not in person.
The meet was held virtually this spring due to COVID-19 and not at its annual site in Stillwater. Teams had between May 24-29 to compete in a competition and those scores would be used for the state results.
Jordan's results were from the Wright County Conference East Championships May 25 in which they finished fourth with 86 points. New Prague won (139).
The Hubmen qualified for state as a wildcard team from Section 2AA. The eight section winners and four wildcard teams make the field each season.
"With true team, it really is a team effort as you need to have two strong performances in every event," Jordan coach Ben Nylander said. "We are a very well balanced team this year. We also had a group of athletes who were very willing to participate in whatever combination of events that is necessary for the team to be successful."
Jordan ended up ninth in the state true team standings with 413 points. Willmar won the title (598.5), followed by Cloquet (595) and Dassel-Cokato (477).
The Hubmen had a strong showing in the hurdles. Junior Bryson Metzger finished third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16:43, while senior Aziel Asano took fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.72).
Jordan's 4x400 team led the relays. The foursome of juniors Owen Montreuil, Aiden Langheim, sophomore Mark Ferber and senior Sam Cromie was third (3:37.43). The 4x800 team of Montreuil, Langheim, Ferber and junior Isaac Young ended up fourth (8:37.34).
Junior Hunter Stier led the Hubmen in the pole vault taking third with a height of 11-6. Sophomore Kaleb Sharp finished fifth in the 1,600 (4:49.75), while Cromie was sixth in the 400 (53.05) and Young was eighth in the 800 (2:11.96).
Sophomore Nate Kes was eighth in the triple jump (39-3 1/4) for Jordan, while Metzger tied for ninth in the high jump (5-6).
At the WCC East Championships, the best finish for the Hubmen was by the 4x400 team which took second (3:37.43). True team meets are scored different than regular meets.
Points are given to every competitor in each event in true team, while only the top eight in each event score points in the traditional format.
"The challenge at conference was trying to balance doing well with a deep team, which is required of true team, with trying to have our top athletes competing where they had the best chance to score points in a regular championship style meet," Nylander said.
Stier was third in the pole vault WCC East meet with a height of 11-6. Senior Jojo Kloeppel was third in the discus (118-03) and fourth in the shot put (40-7 1/2).
Metzger finished third in the 100 hurdles (16.43), while Asano was fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.72).
Jaguars eighth
Meanwhile, the Jordan girls track team ended up eighth in the WCC East Championships with 43 points. Waconia won the title (158).
Senior Alexia Hagen had two-top five finishes for the Jaguars. She was second in the triple jump with a mark of 33-5 3/4 and fifth in the discus (90-0).
Senior Anika Doheny was fourth in the pole vault (8-6) for Jordan, while ninth-grader Makayla Haugen was fifth in the shot put (30-10 1/2) and seventh in the discus (87-3).
Sophomore Meghan Winters ended up fifth in the long jump (14-11), while sophomore Nadya Gonzalez was sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.52).
The Section 2AA meet for the Jaguars is set for June 9 in Waconia. The boys' section competition is June 11 at the same venue.