How much has the Wright County Conference prepared the Jordan boys basketball team for the playoffs?
The Hubmen will soon find out. The team enters Section 2AA play on a four-game losing streak, including an 85-69 loss at Hutchinson in league play March 12.
Jordan (7-10 overall) finished its first season in the WCC with a 5-9 overall record. Hubmen coach Matt Urbanek hopes the tougher competition in the new league will benefit his team in the postseason.
Jordan won the Minnesota River Conference last season with 13-1 record, and advanced to the Section 2AA title game for the fourth straight year. But the championship game against Waseca was never played due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan lost to St. Peter in the Section 2AA championship in 2019 and to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendal in 2017 final. In 2018, The Hubmen claimed the crown en route to a sixth-place finish at state.
Urbanek knew the first season in the WCC would be a challenge for his team.
"This is a very good conference and there is never a night off," he said. "I think every team in the conference is capable of beating every other team. That makes it fun."
Jordan earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AA North, while Waseca, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A, is the top seed in the south.
Section play was slated to start March 18, followed by the quarterfinals March 20. The semifinals are March 24 and the title game is March 26.
The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs, while title game will be on the court of the highest seed left from the north.
The Hubmen are just 3-9 since Feb. 2. The team opened the season winning four of its first five games.
Senior Reagan Koch led Jordan in scoring during the regular season at 20.4 points per game. He hit double figures in the 16 of the team's 17 games and scored 30 or more points twice.
Junior Ashton Sivilay averaged 15.4 points playing in 11 games in the regular season. He had a team-high 27 points in the loss to Hutchinson.
Junior Isaac Young also averaged in double figures for the Hubmen in the regular season at 13.4 points. Senior Jojo Kloeppel averaged 7.6 points, followed by junior Owen Montreuil (6.0) and senior Cam Dean (5.1).