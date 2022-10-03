Zach Olsen

Junior Zach Olsen looks for running room in Jordan's 21-0 home win over St. Peter Sept. 23.

 Photo by Robin Nawrocki

The Jordan football team earned some revenge in its homecoming game against St. Peter Sept. 23, before falling just short of two straight wins.

Senior Mack Schmidt ran for two touchdowns in the Hubmen's 21-0 victory over St. Peter. Jordan followed with a 22-21 loss at Waseca Sept. 30 to fall to 3-2 on the season.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events