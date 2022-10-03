The Jordan football team earned some revenge in its homecoming game against St. Peter Sept. 23, before falling just short of two straight wins.
Senior Mack Schmidt ran for two touchdowns in the Hubmen's 21-0 victory over St. Peter. Jordan followed with a 22-21 loss at Waseca Sept. 30 to fall to 3-2 on the season.
The six-team Section 2AAAA tournament starts Oct. 25 with the quarterfinals. Jordan will need a strong finish to get a top-two seed and a bye in the first round.
The Hubmen have only played one team from the section and that was the win over St. Peter (2-3). Jordan's final three regular season games at Belle Plaine (Oct. 7), versus Marshall (Oct. 14) and at Tri-City United (Oct. 19).
Six-ranked Marshall is also a section foe and is unbeaten through five games, while No. 4 Hutchinson (4-1) and Willmar (4-1) are strong playoff teams. Faribault (2-3) is also in the field.
Last year, the Hubmen were upset in the first round of section play by St. Peter losing 30-7 at home. The seven points were a season-low for Jordan after the team averaged 33.3 points per game during the regular season.
It was also only the third time since 2018 that Jordan had been held to single digits offensively.
In the shutout win over St. Peter, Schmidt had a 2-yard scoring run in the first quarter, giving the Hubmen a 7-0 lead at the break. Junior Leo Siekmann scored from a yard out in the third quarter for a 14-0 advantage.
Schmidt's second touchdown came in the fourth quarter from 15 yards out to put the game away. He finished with 106 yards on the ground on 23 carries. Siekmann had 42 yards rushing.
Senior quarterback Gavin Lloyd finished with 92 yards passing.
On defense, senior Nate Kes had a pair of interceptions for Jordan. Senior Marcus Karsky finished with seven tackles and a sack, while junior Eli Briese had 6.5 tackles and a sack.
Jordan's defense had a goal-line stand up 14-0. Junior Elijah Hagen also had an interception that led the team's third score.
The Hubmen had 315 yards of total offense, compared to 150 for St. Peter. Jordan also held St. Peter's offense to 2 of 11 on third-down conversions.
In the loss to Waseca, Jordan struck first with when Lloyd hit senior Preston Hochschild on a 48-yard scoring strike. The Blue Jays answered with a pair of touchdown runs in the second quarter.
Siekmann scored three yards out right before halftime. Jordan trailed 16-14 at the break because Waseca converted both its two-point conversions.
Waseca took a 22-14 lead in the third quarter on a 53-yard touchdown pass. Jordan answered when Lloyd and Hochschild hooked up again for a 1-yard scoring pass.
Junior Charlie Valle made his straight extra point to cut the lead to one point (22-21). The Hubmen didn't got for two to tie the game with still the fourth quarter to play, but the extra point turned out to be the final points of the game.
Lloyd finished with a 148 yards passing. Hochschild had six catches for 108 yards. Siekmann led the ground game with 29 carries for 108 yards.
Siekmann also led the defense with eight tackles, while Schmidt had seven. Junior Brock Bakeberg picked up a sack.