For the past few years, everybody talks about Jordan's offense and how good it has been.
That has left the defense in the background but for the first two games of the 2019 season, Jordan's defense has taken center stage.
The Hubmen's defense earned a shutout on Friday against Sibley East as Jordan improved to 2-0 on the season with a 46-0 win against the Wolverines.
That was Jordan's first shutout since Sept. 21 of last season and only its second shutout in the last 12 seasons.
The defense held Sibley East to just 152 yards in the win. Things comes after only allowing 170 yards in its week 1 win against Belle Plaine.
"We had some mistakes early that we need to clean up but the players responded to get a nice victory on the road," head coach Ozzie Sand said. "Once again the defensive coaches had a great plan that the players executed in order to get our first shut out of the year."
While defense was pitching the shutout, the offense continued to churn out yards and points in the win.
Jordan gained 433 total yards in the win and converted 7 of 12 third or fourth down plays in the win.
Senior quarterback Bryce Sievers had a big game as he threw for four touchdowns and rushed for one more in the win. It was his sixth time throwing for four or more touchdowns in Jordan's last 13 games.
"Bryce Sievers had a terrific game which helped lead a balanced offensive attack," Sand said.
Sievers threw for 196 yards and rushed for 66 more yards.
The scoring started early for the Hubmen as Sievers hooked up with receiver Thomas Dietel early in the first quarter for a 17-yard touchdown reception for a 6-0 lead.
Jordan pushed it to 13-0 when Sievers fouled the entire Sibley East defense with a nice fake handoff and ran untouched into the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown.
Dietal and Sievers hooked up again in the second quarter on a 34-yard touchdown pass to push the score to 20-0.
Jarrett McDermid extended the lead to 27-0 when he made nice acrobatic catch for a 25-yard touchdown.
Macauley Bartells scored two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter including a 50-yard run and Jack Newton caught a 43-yard pass from Sievers to extend the lead to 46-0.
Bartells finished with 129 rushing yards.
Jordan travels to Montgomery on Friday to take on the 0-2 Tri-City United Titans at 7 p.m.
The Titans have lost to Waseca (57-8) and Marshall (49-6) to start the season.
Waseca is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A while Marshall was just on the outside of the top-10 in Class 4A. (Marshall received 10 votes in Class 4A while Jordan received five votes last week.)
"TCU is always prepared and well-coached so we will need a great week of practice heading into Fridays game," Sand said.