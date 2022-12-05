The Jordan boys basketball team has opened the season with a split.

Senior Afton Koch led the Hubmen with 20 points in the team’s 81-77 home win versus Glencoe-Silver Lake in the season opener Dec. 1. Jordan followed up with a 74-53 road loss to New Ulm Dec. 3.

