The Jordan boys basketball team lacks size, so it will rely on its speed and quickness to be competitive this season.
The Hubmen's tallest player is listed at 6-foot-2, so coach Matt Urbanek will have to find ways to match up with the bigger teams in the program's first season in the Wright County Conference.
"We are smaller than we've been for a while, although right now our guys are making up for that with heart and effort," said Urbanek, who is in his 12th season leading the program. "We know that we'll have some challenges to match up with bigger players once we get into the WCC schedule.
"That will mean a concentrated effort on rebounding the basketball and defending the post as a team."
Jordan opened the season winning two of three non-league games, including an 88-44 victory at Belle Plaine Jan. 14.
The Hubmen followed with a 72-33 triumph at Tri-City United Jan. 19, before falling 74-69 in their home opener Jan. 21 to Southwest Christian.
Jordan's final 14 games are all leagues ones, ending March 12 at Hutchinson. The Section 2AA tournament will follow.
Last winter back on March 13, Jordan was all set to take on Wascea in the section final, but the Minnesota State High School League ended the winter sports season the morning of the title game due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan finished last season with a 21-7 overall record, which included winning the Minnesota River Conference title with a 13-1 mark. The team was seeking its second state berth in three seasons.
Will there be state competitions this winter? The MSHSL will decide that Feb. 4 at its next board of directors meeting. There were none for fall sports.
Jordan can't worry about what the rest of the season will look like in the coming months. Urbanek is focused on getting his team to play hard and work together, whether that's in practice or in game competition.
"I'm happy with our chemistry and effort level," Urbanek said. "We are mixing together some combinations of players who haven't played together much in the past and they have responded well.
"Our guys have worked hard in practice and they have bought into the team concept."
In the win over Belle Plaine, Ashton Sivilay led the Hubmen with 28 points. Reagan Koch, Isaac Young and Jojo Kloeppel were also in double figures with 16, 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Young led the way against Tri-City United with 15 points, followed by Cam Dean with 12 and Kloeppel with 10. Owen Montreuil and Koch both finished with eight points.
In the loss to Southwest Christian, Jordan was out scored 39-29 in the second half after leading by five points at the break. Sivilay led the team with 22 points, followed by Koch (16), Montreuil (10) and Young (9).