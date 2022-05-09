There's been some ups and downs for the Jordan baseball team this spring.
The Hubmen split a Wright County Conference East doubleheader May 3 against Delano, winning the first game 12-9 and then dropping the nightcap 10-0. Jordan followed with a 7-1 league setback versus Southwest Christian May 5.
The Section 2AAA tournament is not far off for the Hubmen (5-4 overall, 4-3 in the WCC), starting June 1. Second-ranked Mankato West is the team to beat.
The rest of the field includes Mankato East, New Prague, St. Peter, Marshall, Albert Lea and Worthington. It's a tough field that the Hubmen were moved into a year ago in section realignment.
Jordan went 3-2 in Section 1AAA last spring.
“We were moved to a very tough section, but very much look forward to battling for every out," Hubmen coach Brent Goracke said.
In the loss to Southwest Christian, the Hubmen were held to just one hit, an RBI single in the seventh inning by senior Kyle Hvidsten.
Southwest Christian starter Ollie Yuhas struck out 12 batters in six innings of work. The Hubmen also lost 9-0 to the Stars back on April 19 getting held to just two hits.
Senior Daniel Zang started in the second game and took the loss for Jordan, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (three earned), while fanning seven. Sophomore Zac Daak allowed one unearned run in one-third of an innings, while junior Jake Lucas tossed a scoreless frame.
In the win over Delano, Jordan scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to cut the Tigers' lead to 8-7. The Hubmen tallied three more runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Zang tripled and drove in three runs, finishing 2 for 4. Junior Afton Koch also tripled, driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Senior Noah Millhouse doubled and drove in three runs for Jordan, while senior Austin Lucas also doubled and scored a run. Hvidsten finished 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs, while senior David Buesgens finished 1 for 3 with three runs scored.
Junior Luke Dryhayg was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Daak was also 1 for 3 with a run scored.
Sophomore Conner Larson started for Jordan and worked four innings, allowing eight runs (six earned) with three strikeouts. Lucas got the win in relief working three innings and giving up on unearned run with one strikeout.
In the loss to Delano, Jordan was limited to just two hits, singles from Koch and sophomore Cody Bohn. The Tigers scored two runs in each of the first three innings and and went up 10-0 with fours runs in the fourth.
Lucas took the loss, working three innings and allowing six runs while striking out four. Junior Gavin Lloyd allowed four runs in two innings of relief with one strikeout.
Cade Bruett struck out 11 Jordan batters in a compete game for Delano.
The regular season ends for Jordan May 25 against Totino-Grace at Siebert Field on the University of Minnesota campus.