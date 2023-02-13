The Jordan boys basketball team is trying to find its groove with the Section 2AAA playoffs fast approaching.
The Hubmen dropped two of three games, including a 59-54 loss Feb. 11 at Worthington, a team that looks to be one of the favorites in Section 2AAA.
Jordan went into the contest off a 72-63 home loss to Delano Feb. 10 and a 53-38 victory at Mound Westonka Feb. 7 in a pair of Wright County East Conference games.
Jordan (9-10 overall, 3-3 in league play) looks to get the No. 5 or 6 seed when Section 2AAA brackets are released March 4. Mankato East (16-4) and Worthington (16-3) look to be the top-two seeds, followed by New Ulm (16-4) and Mankato West (10-10).
Marshall (8-14), New Prague (4-16) and St. Peter (4-16) are also in the field.
Jordan is 2-3 against section squads with its other two losses to Mankato West and New Ulm and its two wins over St. Peter and New Prague.
Against Worthington, Jordan had a 24-21 lead at the break, but was outscored 38-30 in the second half.
"This was a game of runs," Hubmen coach Matt Urbanek said. "We struggled to make shots early and we were down 21-4. I was proud of our mental toughness as we went on a 20-point run to take a 24-21 lead at the half.
"Worthington made another run to start the second half and we were down by 12 late in the game," Urbanek added. "Our guys forced some turnovers and made some shots late to make it close but we ran out of time. This is a team that battles hard and never quits. We just didn't make enough shots."
Senior Afton Koch led the Hubmen with 17 points, while senior Nate Kes was also in double figures with 15. Junior Seth Noyes scored nine points, while senior Carter Runge had eight.
In the loss to Delano, Jordan was also outscored in the second half, 44-34. Koch led the way with 20 points, followed by senior Mack Schmidt with 16 and Kes with 12.
Runge chipped in six points, while Noyes had five.
In the win over Mound Westonka, Jordan played strong in the second half, holding the White Hawks to just 14 points. Runge led the Hubmen with 16 points.
Junior Seth Young finished with 15 points, scoring all his points on five 3-pointers. Koch ended up with 10 points, while Noyes scored five.
"This was one of our better defensive performances of the season," Urbanek said. "Our guys did a nice job containing their penetration and getting out to their 3-point shooters. We had a lot of contributions on offense, but we especially benefitted from Young's 3-point shooting early and Runge's post-up game late."
Jordan ends the regular season March 2 with its second league game versus Mound Westonka.
Section quarterfinal play starts March 7. The semifinals are March 11 and the title game is March 16. The final two rounds will be played at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 21-25 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.