Hunter Alexander

Senior Hunter Alexander tries to get control of the ball in Jordan’s 2-0 home loss to Watertown-Mayer Sept. 19.

 Photo by Lauren Pedersen

The Jordan boys soccer team has passed the midway point of the season, snapping a three-game slide Sept. 24.

Logan Rietschel scored a pair of goals to lead the Hubmen to a 2-1 home win over St. Peter. It was the junior’s team-leading ninth and 10th goals of the season.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events