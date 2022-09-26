The Jordan boys soccer team has passed the midway point of the season, snapping a three-game slide Sept. 24.
Logan Rietschel scored a pair of goals to lead the Hubmen to a 2-1 home win over St. Peter. It was the junior’s team-leading ninth and 10th goals of the season.
Jordan (4-6 overall, 1-4 in the Wright County East Conference) went into the game off three shutout losses — 2-0 at Mound Westonka Sept. 15, 3-0 at Southwest Christian Sept. 17 and 2-0 at home to Watertown-Mayer Sept. 19.
The Hubmen have just five seniors on the roster — Hunter Alexander, Dominic Grilla, Josiah Hayes, Jonathan Martinez and Eric Mender. Last year’s squad finished with a record of 2-13 and lost in the first round of the Section 2AA tournament to Worthington.
Last year was the first season of three-class soccer and it’s also just the seventh season for the Jordan program. In 2020, the Hubmen and Belle-Plaine began their co-op.
So the program is still trying to grow under coach Timothy Wareham. The four wins this season are most for the program.
“We have a long way to go, but it feels like we are turning a corner this season,” Wareham said. “We have been more competitive in our losses, winning games comfortably where we should and, most significantly, finally winning some games with closely matched teams.”
Wareham said there’s been a focus on fundamentals in his first three seasons as coach. He believes eventually the hard work the team has put in and the gradual cultural change will put his team in better positions to win more games the rest of this season and in the years to come.
“It’s not a fast process, but it’s encouraging to see some more success on the scoreboard, and not have to make do with just moral victories,” Wareham said.
Jordan’s other three wins this fall are 8-2 over Triton/Kenyon-Wanamingo, 8-1 over Brooklyn Center and 2-0 over Hutchinson.
Through 10 games, the Hubmen have netted 21 goals, but 16 of those came in two games. Jordan has been shutout five times.
Rietschel also is tied for the team lead in assists with three with Hayes, who also has one goal. Sophomore Brayden Davis has scored three goals through 10 games for Jordan, while juniors Cade Lehnen and Malaki Malundo both have two goals.
Sophomores Landon Pedersen and Gunnar Pelowski both have a goal and an assist, while junior Carson Pass also has a goal.
Sophomore Ian Major has chipped in two assists, while Lehnen, eighth grader Braxton Roberts and junior Lleyton Fremming each have one.
Junior Charlie Valle has logged most of the minutes in goal, posing a .789 save percentage through 10 games.
Jordan’s regular season comes to a close Oct. 8 with a non-league home game versus Farmington. The Section 2AA quarterfinals start Oct. 11 with the semifinals Oct. 13.
The title game will be Nov. 18 at New Prague High School. Fifth-ranked Worthington (11-0) will be the No. 1 seed.
The rest of the field seems pretty bunched up, including New Ulm (6-6), Marshall (5-6), Mankato West (4-3-2), New Prague (4-6-1), Mankato East (4-6-1) and Hutchinson (3-7-1).