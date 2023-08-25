Leo Siekmann

Senior Leo Siekmann is back to lead Jordan in the backfield this season as the Hubmen will try to improve on last season's 6-4 record.

 Courtesy photo/Robin Nawrocki

The Jordan football team has some talent back to make some noise in its new section.

Back in April, the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections and Jordan dropped back down to Class 3A. In the 2019 realignment, the Hubmen moved up to Class 4A.

