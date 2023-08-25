The Jordan football team has some talent back to make some noise in its new section.
Back in April, the Minnesota State High School League realigned sections and Jordan dropped back down to Class 3A. In the 2019 realignment, the Hubmen moved up to Class 4A.
Jordan is now part of Section 3AAA with Albert Lea, Belle Plaine, Fairmont, Luverne, Tri-City United, Waseca and Worthington. However, Hubmen coach Ozzie Sand said the move down still won't be easy.
"We still find ourselves in a very good section with very familiar opponents," he said. "Outside of Luverne, we are playing many of the teams we have played in the past, as even Albert Lea is someone we use to play in the regular season.
"We have had a lot of great battles in the regular season with our section opponents, and we are excited to continue those into the postseason."
Jordan will open the season Sept. 1 playing at Marshall, a Class 4A team. The rest of the schedule includes:
- Sept. 8: vs. Luverne
- Sept. 15: vs. St. Peter
- Sept. 22: at Albert Lea
- Sept. 29: vs. Waseca
- Oct. 6: at Belle Plaine
- Oct. 13: at New Ulm
- Oct. 18: vs. Tri-City United
The Hubmen finished 6-4 last year, going 1-1 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs. The entire offensive line is back, led by senior Carson Schoenbauer, along with seniors Carsen Hauser and Richard Gregory and juniors Carson Nawrocki and Luke Vogel.
Senior Leo Siekmann returns to the backfield, while seniors Brock Bakeberg, Jack Olson and Tim Shnaydruk all saw some time at receiver last fall.
"I'm excited about how they progressed this summer and expect them to take on bigger roles this year," Sand said.
Defensively, Siekmann and senior Elijah Briese are back as inside linebackers and both will be in their third season as starters. Bakeberg will return at outside linebacker, while Olson, and Shnaydruk will play in the secondary.
Schoenbauer and senior Elijah Hagen will be up front on the defensive line.
"We have made it a goal for this team to improve each day," Sand said. "We feel if we continue to improve each day and reach our potential it will get us in a position to compete each week."
Jordan's last state appearance was in 2018 when it won the Section 2AAA title beating Holy Family in the championship game.
"The major strength of this year's team is their determination," Sand said. "We have had a great start to the season and the coaching staff is impressed with how they have come to practice each week determined to get better. They want to have success and are not afraid to get coached.
"This has been great as I feel they are bringing the best out of each other each day."
Section 2AAA play starts Oct. 24 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct. 28, while title game is Nov. 3. Fairmont won the section last year.