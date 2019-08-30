The Jordan football team opened the 2019 season with a big win against its biggest rival.
Jordan defeated Belle Plaine 35-7 at Ames Field at Jordan High School to get the season started off on the right foot.
The win was also the first for interim head coach Ozzie Sand.
It was a game of contrasting styles, as Jordan ran the spread offense and wanted to throw the ball all over the field. Belle Plaine on the other hand ran the ball on just every play and wanted to grind it out and use the clock.
The strategy worked well on the opening drive of the game of the Tigers when they ran almost 10 minutes off of the clock but couldn't score when Jordan's defense stopped them on a fourth down play in the Hubmen's territory.
Jordan's offense went right to work and quickly moved the ball down the field for a 7-0 lead on Noah Milhouse's quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line.
On it's next possession, Jordan pushed the lead to 14-0 on a 17-yard touchdown run from Macauley Bartells
Ryan Samuelson quickly made it 21-0 when he took the second half kickoff to the house for a touchdown.
Jordan added two more rushing touchdowns from Bartells in the third quarter to push the score to 35-0 and cruised to the 35-7 victory.
The Hubmen will next play its first road game of the season when they play at Sibley East next Friday at 7 p.m.