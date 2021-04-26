The Jordan boys track team won the Class A state title in 2019, but the Hubmen didn't get a chance to defend their crown.
There are two reasons for that. The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic canceled the track season last spring and, even it didn't, Jordan was moving up to Class AA anyway.
That's where the Hubmen are competing this spring, as well as in a new league, the Wright County East Conference. All Jordan sports left the Minnesota River Conference at the start this school year for the WCC.
Hubmen coach Ben Nylander said it was disappointing to not have a season last year, but there are now new challenges in front of his program.
"The last time our teams competed we were in Class A and in the MRC," Nylander said. "Now we are in class AA and competing against much bigger schools in the Wright County East. Focusing on our mindset and believing that we can compete against the stronger competition is priority No. 1 for us.
"We have a much younger team and we as a coaching staff are still learning how to utilize everyone to maximize our team's potential," Nylander added. "But I'm confident that we will accomplish our second set of goals, which is to finish near the top in both the conference and true team sections."
Jordan is in Section 2AA and that competition is set for June 9 and 11. There are 18 teams in the field, including Shakopee, Chaska and Chanhassen.
The Class AA state meet is set for June 17-19 at a state still to be determined.
The WCC Championships are set for May 25 in Hutchinson. Jordan will be the host for the Section 2AA True Team meet May 18.
Sophomore Kaleb Scharp and senior JoJo Kloeppel look to lead the way for the Hubmen this spring. Scharp is a top distance runner and is already in the top five all-time for Jordan in times in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, while he's nearly there in the 800.
Kloeppel is in the top five all-time in throwing distances in both the shot put and the discus.
When Jordan won the state team title in 2019, the team was loaded with juniors and seniors. The only sophomore or younger at state that year for the Hubmen was Aiden Langheim, who competed on the runner-up finishing 4x800 team as a ninth-grader.
"We are going to be a team that will utilize our depth to help us be successful and we will rely on everyone to contribute as opposed to just a few individuals," Nylander said. "The athletes are adjusting well. I think that the hardest part as coaches is trying to get athletes put into the best events because we are still learning their strengths.
"They are just excited to compete and so it doesn't seem like the year off has phased them too much," Nylander added. "One example of this was in our 4x100 relay (in a home quadrangular meet April 22). We ran four individuals who had never run a varsity 4x100 before and yet they stepped up to the challenge, had three very efficient handoffs, and looked great."
At the quad meet, senior Sam Cromie won the 400 meters for Jordan with a time of 53.65. Sharp won the 3,200 (10:16.05).
The 4x100 team that took first (46.86) was Dylan Young, junior Austin Smith and sophomores Nate Kes and Maxwell Tieben. The 4x800 team of Sharp, Langheim, junior Isaac Young and sophomore Trae Schettl was also victorious (9:18.08).
Senior Aziel Asano was tops in the pole vault (11-0) for Jordan, while Kloeppel won both the discus (140-10) and the shot put (44-02).