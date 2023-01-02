The Jordan boys basketball team earned a split in back-to-back road games to close out the year.
The Hubmen had four players in double figures in a 70-67 win at Norwood Young American Dec. 29. Junior Seth Young provided the heroics with a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Jordan (4-2 overall, 1-0 in the Wright County East Conference) went into the contest the day before off a 83-62 loss at Mankato West, a Section 2AAA foe.
Hubmen coach Matt Urbanek said turnovers played a big part in the loss to the Mankato West, but the team was able to bounce back against Norwood Young America.
"Our guys played with a lot of energy, especially on the defensive end," Urbanek said. "Our goal was to play fast, keep it out of a half-court game, and prevent the ball from going into the post.
"I thought our guys did a great job of that," Urbanek continued. "We made enough big plays down the stretch to win, and the biggest one was the game-winning 3-point shot at the buzzer from Seth."
Young finished with 14 points. Senior Nate Kes led the team with 16 points, while senior Mack Schmidt scored 12 and senior Carter Runge added 10.
Jordan led 39-30 at the break. Senior Afton Koch finished with eight points for the Hubmen, while junior Seth Noyes scored five.
Against Mankato West, Schmidt led Jordan with 22 points, while Kes was also in double figures with 14. Runge added eight points, followed by Koch with six and junior Elijah Hagen with five.
"We struggled to defend Mankato West's penetration and we turned the ball over too much," Urbanek said. "We had some stretches where we played well but we weren't consistent enough."
Last winter was Jordan's first as a Class 3A program. The team lost in the first round of the playoffs to Marshall (83-54).
Section 2AAA features one ranked team in No. 7 Mankato East, the defending champion. The rest of the field includes New Ulm, St. Peter, New Prague and Worthington.
Section play starts March 7 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are March 11 and the title game is March 16. The final two rounds will be played at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 21-25 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
Jordan has made two state appearances in its history with the first one back in 2010 and the last one in 2018. The Hubmen made the Section 2AA title game in 2020, but the game was never played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.