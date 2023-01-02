Mack Schmidt

Senior Mack Schmidt has averaged 10.5 points per game for Jordan in the team's 4-2 start.

 Photo by Bill Piotrowski

The Jordan boys basketball team earned a split in back-to-back road games to close out the year.

The Hubmen had four players in double figures in a 70-67 win at Norwood Young American Dec. 29. Junior Seth Young provided the heroics with a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

