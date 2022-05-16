The Jordan baseball team's bats came alive to end a four-game losing streak.
Senior Daniel Zang doubled twice and drove in five runs in the Hubmen's 13-2 victory at LeSueur-Henderson May 14. Senior Austin Lucas struck out five batters allowing two unearned runs in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Jordan (6-6 overall, 4-5 in the Wright County Conference East) went into the game off a 12-10 loss versus Mound Westonka May 12, a 9-2 setback at Hutchinson May 10 and a 7-1 defeat versus Southwest Christian July 5.
Section 2AAA play starts June 1. The Hubmen are looking the No. 5 seed at this point. Second-ranked Mankato East, followed by Mankato East, Marshall and New Prague.
St. Peter, Albert Lea and Worthington are also in the field. A strong finish could move Jordan into a top-four seed. The regular season ends for the Hubmen May 25 against Totino-Grace at Siebert Field on the University of Minnesota campus.
In the win over LeSueur-Henderson, the Hubmen scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings to take a 10-0 lead.
Sophomore Zac Daak finished 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored for Jordan, while senior Kyle Hvidsten doubled and scored a run. Sophomore Charlie Valle, senior Daniel Buesgens and ninth-grader Shawn Klehr each had an RBI.
Junior Gavin Lloyd pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with four strikeouts.
In the loss to Mound Westonka, the Hubmen let a 10-9 lead get away in the top of the seventh inning when the White Hawks scored three times in the frame.
The Hubmen went down quietly in the bottom of the seventh, going one-two-three.
Hvidsten led the offense, finishing 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. Zang doubled and drove in a run, while junior Afton Koch finished 2 for 5 with a double and two runs scored.
Daak, Buesgens and sophomore Conner Larson also had RBIs for Jordan, while senior Noah Millhouse had a hit and three runs scored.
Zang got the start and pitched five innings and allowed five runs, while striking out seven. Daak took the loss, giving up seven runs (six earned) in two innings of work.
Against Hutchinson, it was a 4-2 game going into the bottom of sixth before the Tigers struck for five runs.
Millhouse finished 2 for 4 with an RBI to lead Jordan, while Koch also drove in a run. Buesgens finished 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Larson pitched a complete game for Jordan in taking the loss, allowing nine runs (eight earned), while fanning four.
Jordan was down 7-0 against Southwest Christian before getting an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh. The Hubmen had just one hit, an RBI single from Hvidsten.
Ollie Yuhas struck out 12 Jordan hitters in six shutout innings for Southwest Christian.
Zang took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) in 5 2/3 innings of work with seven strikeouts. Daak allowed an unearned run in one-third of an inning. Junior Jake Lucas pitched a scoreless inning of relief.