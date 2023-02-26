The Jordan boys basketball team certainly has the potential to do some damage in the Section 2AAA playoffs.
It's just a matter of what Hubmen team comes to play. Jordan snapped a four-game losing skid with 64-46 win at Hutchinson in Wright County East Conference play Feb. 21.
Jordan (12-11 overall, 5-4 in league play) followed with another conference road win, 84-58 at Southwest Christian Feb. 24. Senior Afton Koch led the way with 22 points.
The Hubmen went into the Hutchinson game, falling 76-35 versus Holy Family in league play Feb. 17 and 58-56 at home to Marshall Feb. 14 in a battle of section foes.
The Section 2AAA seeds come out March 4 and Jordan looks to be the No. 5 of 6 seed. The top-three seeds will be No. 10-ranked Mankato East (19-5), Worthington (19-4) and New Ulm (19-5).
Mankato West (13-11) looks to get the No. 4 seed. Marshall (10-16), New Prague (6-18) and St. Peter (4-20) round out the field.
Jordan is 2-4 against section squads with its other three losses to Worthington Mankato West and New Ulm and its two wins over St. Peter and New Prague.
Section quarterfinal play starts March 7. The semifinals are March 11 and the title game is March 16. The final two rounds will be played at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Jordan got a little revenge in beating Hutchinson. The Tigers won the first meeting 67-60 back on Jan. 26.
In the rematch, three players were in double figures for the Hubmen with Koch scoring 14 points, followed by senior Mack Schmidt with 13 and junior Seth Young with 12.
"We shot the ball better from the perimeter than we have for a while," Jordan coach Matt Urbanek said. "It was nice to see the ball go through the basket. I also thought we played with a lot of energy on the defensive end. We had contributions from a lot of guys. This was a good all-around win."
Junior Seth Noyes and senior Nate Kes each scored eight points for the Hubmen, while senior Carter Runge had five.
Against Southwest Christian, Jordan led 39-23 at the break and never looked back. The 84 points were season high.
"I thought our players did a good job of creating the tempo we wanted," Urbanek said. "We used our transition game and pressure defense to create an up-tempo pace, which created some easy points for us on the offensive end."
Jordan had five players in double figures with Kes scoring 12 points. Young and Schmidt both had 11 points, while Runge added 10. Junior Brock Bakeberg added eight points, while junior Jack Olson scored six and junior Elijah Hagen had four.
In the loss to Holy Family, Jordan fell behind 40-21 at the break. Koch finished with 10 points, while Young scored seven and Noyes had six.
"Holy Family is a tough team to match up with," Urbanek said. "They have size, quickness, ball-handling, and shooting. We ran our offense well at times but we had trouble converting open shots. We competed hard on the defensive end but their size wore us down."
In the loss to Marshall, Runge and Young both had 15 points for the Hubmen, while Koch scored 10 and Kes and Schmidt each finished with eight.
This year's Class 3A state tournament is set for March 21-25 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.