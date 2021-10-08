Seniors David Buesgens and Noah Millhouse helped the Jordan football team snap a three-game losing skid Oct. 7.
Buesgens rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries to lead the Hubmen to a 50-0 win at Belle Plaine. Millhouse tossed three touchdown passes for Jordan and ran for another score.
The Hubmen (3-3 overall) have two games left before getting ready for the Section 2AAAA playoffs, which start Oct. 26. Jordan will take on Marshall Oct. 15 in a game that will be played at Southwest Minnesota State University. The Tigers are also a section foe.
Jordan will end the regular season Oct. 20 at home versus Tri-City United.
A couple of wins and the Hubmen should get a home playoff game. Other teams in the field include No. 3-ranked Hutchinson (4-1) and No. 9 Willmar (4-1), along with, Faribault (3-2) and St. Peter (3-2).
In beating Belle Plaine, Jordan dominated the second quarter scoring 29 points to lead 36-0 at the break.
All three of Millhouse's touchdown passes came in the first half. He connected with senior Austin Smith on a 59-yard scoring strike in the first quarter. He hooked up with junior Nate Kes on a 28-yard touchdown in the second quarter and found senior Ashton Sivilay on a 38-yard pass to put the Hubmen up 22-0.
Buesgens scored on a 2-yard run late in the second quarter, before Sivilay picked off a pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to give Jordan a 36-0 lead.
In the second half, Buesgens and Millhouse had touchdown runs of 82 and 49 yards, respectively to put Belle Plaine away.
Millhouse completed just 4 of 5 passes for but 131 yards. He had 68 yards on the ground on just four carries. Junior Mark Ferber had five carries for 43 yards.
Sophomore Leo Siekmann led the Hubmen's defense with nine tackles, while sophomore Elijah Briese had eight and senior Dustin Heuer and junior Ben Swanson both had four.