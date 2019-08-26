Jordan boys soccer head coach Jesus Camacho Ruiz believes the Hubmen program is heading in the right direction.
He points to the number of players that continue to grow for his young program; the players are playing soccer during the summer and the kids enjoy coming to pitch every single day for practice and games.
What needs to happen now, according to Camacho Ruiz is to start winning more games.
The Hubmen have won just six games in the past four years.
"The group of guys I got want to start winning more games," Camacho Ruiz said. "Again, we need to set a good starting 11 to compete and get to our goal of a .500 season. My main goal always is getting better as a team. Learning the beautiful game and competing with any team out there."
While winning more games would be nice, Camacho Ruiz realizes the Jordan program is still growing and the wins will come if they continue to do the right things and build up players skill level and love of the game.
"We just need continue to build our soccer culture at Jordan, and be ready to join the Wright Conference next year," he said. "It will be tough but this is our project that continues to rise in a positive way."
This year's Hubmen soccer program has 53 players out.
Even with that large of a program, Camacho Ruiz still has to replace 13 seniors from last year's team. But that doesn't stop him from expecting big things this year.
One player that he will lean on to try to get to .500 this year is junior Joe Hulet.
Hulet brings experience to the goalie position after finishing last season in the top-five in saves in the state.
"Joe is a big dominant keep," Camacho Ruiz said. "He has upgraded and has become a better athlete. It has helped by playing at a competitive club team this past summer."
Camacho Ruiz also expects forward Andy Hou and midfielder Cory Spillman to play key roles for the Hubmen this fall.
"I'm looking for him (Hou) to score more, he has the athleticism and speed, we just need to get him the ball," he said. "Cory Spillman, senior captain, will be helping in the midfield pushing us forward to get the attack going."
Other players the coach is expecting big things from are sophomore Noah Jenke, Dylan Young and Matt Carman.
The Hubmen open the season on Friday when they travel to Hutchinson to take on the Tigers at 4 p.m. Their first home game is Monday against New Prague at 6 p.m.