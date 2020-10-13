Jordan Soccer wrapped up the regular season Thursday, Oct. 8.
With COVID-19 cutting the Jaguars season short, the originally scheduled double header became an all Hubmen affair. Their final regular season test came against the Rockford Rockets. The Rockets came into the game one spot ahead of the Hubmen in the conference. The Hubmen struggled to connect passes, which is something coach Tim Wareham said the team has had trouble doing all season. This problem allowed the Rockets to steal a goal just before halftime putting them up 1-0.
After halftime it was more of the same. With the Hubmen becoming more attack minded they let another goal slip away, and ended up losing by a final score of 2-0. The Hubmen did not have the year they wanted, as they finished at the bottom of the Wright County Conference with a regular season record of 2-9-0. This is an improvement over last year's winless campaign.
Wareham said he believes this was a great learning year for everyone involved. This year was full of many “firsts” for the Hubmen as it was Wareham’s first year coaching the Hubmen, the first year in a new conference, and the first year as a co-op team with Belle Plaine. Coming into the year Wareham was “up for the challenge…absolutely” and said “being on the inside of the program has been the biggest learning tool” when looking toward the future of the program.
As for coaching a co-ed team Wareham said the inter-school communication was handled very well with the three players from Belle Plaine, especially in light of the COVID situation. He also said the larger pool of players would help in the long run to compete better with the larger schools in their conference.
As for the postseason, there is no state tournament for Boys Soccer, but section playoffs were still played Monday night as the Hubmen went on the road to face the Marshall Tigers.
Marshall came into the game with a regular season record of 5-2-3 and finished in third place in the Big South Conference.
Unfortunately, the Hubmen season has come to a complete close as they were not able to pull off the upset and lost by a final score of 4-0. Looking forward to next year Coach mentioned that he is excited to have one-on-one meetings with every player to talk about what they would like to see improve before next season. For the graduating five seniors, (Joseph Hulet, Tristan Breeggmann, Parker Rogers, Tyler Ngeno, and Andrew Dorey) Wareham described them as “outstanding” and is looking forward to their one on one discussions as well to say thank you and goodbye. These meetings are taking place instead of the typical end of the year banquet for the players.
The Hubmen now shift their focus to building upon their performance for next season. One where they will hope to improve in the win column.