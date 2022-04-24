The Jordan baseball team opened the season splitting its first two Wright County Conference East games.
The Hubmen's victory was in dramatic fashion April 21, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs to pull out a 7-6 home win over Hutchinson.
Junior Luke Dyrhaug had the big hit, an RBI single to center that plated senior Kyle Hvidsten with the winning run. Senior Daniel Zang tied the game with a single to left that scored senior Noah Millhouse.
Senior Alex Miszak opened the inning with a leadoff single, but he remained at first following two strikeouts. Millhouse kept the inning alive wit ha singled and Hvidsten walked to load the bases.
Junior Afton Koch followed with a walk to score Miszak, before the big hits from Zang and Dyrhaug.
The seventh-inning rally gave sophomore Conner Larson the win in relief. He worked two innings, allowing three hits and one run with one strikeout.
Zang started and pitched five innings, allowing two hits and five runs (two earned) while striking out seven.
Koch finished 2 for 2 with an RBI for Jordan. Sophomore Zac Daak was 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while Miszak was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Hvidsten walked three times and scored a pair of runs.
In the season opener at Southwest Christian April 19, the Hubmen's bats were silenced in a 9-0 loss. Three Stars pitchers combined on a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts.
Cade Wiegert had 13 of those strikeouts, working five shutout innings.
Jordan's two hits were a double from junior Marcus Karsky and a single from Hvidsten.
Miszak took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) in four innings of work with three strikeouts. Gavin Lloyd pitched two innings in relief, giving up three runs with one strikeout.
The Stars scored two runs in each of the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, while adding one more in the sixth.
Meanwhile, the cold start to the spring has forced four postponements to Jordan's schedule, which will make May a busy month.
The Hubmen were moved to Section 2AAA this season following section realignment and the eight-team field won't be an easy one. There are two teams ranked in the latest Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 3A poll — No. 1 Mankato West and No. 5 Mankato East.
The rest of the field includes Marshall, Albert Lea, New Prague, St. Peter and Worthington.
Jordan was supposed to take on Mankato West at home April 22, but the game was postponed due to rain with no makeup announced.
The regular season ends for the Hubmen May 25 against Totino-Grace at Siebert Field on the University of Minnesota campus. The Section 2AAA tournament starts June 1.