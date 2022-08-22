The Jordan boys soccer team is still trying to grow its program.
Nine seniors are gone from last year's squad that finished 2-13 overall, including 0-8 in the Wright County East Conference.
"We are still a small, young high school soccer program with this being only our eighth full competitive season," Jordan coach Timothy Wareham said.
Jordan is a co-op with Belle Plaine, a partnership that started in 2020. That was also the year the COVID-19 pandemic limited the number of games fall sports teams could play.
"This is my third year with the program and second full season, and the first one was severely impacted by the pandemic," Wareham said. "Numbers-wise, we have a much smaller pool of players — less than 40 — than many of our opponents' programs.
"We made the decision not to field a junior varsity team this year, instead focusing our energies on the varsity program and the developmental C-team program for the encouraging number of younger players we have choosing to play soccer," Wareham added.
Senior captains Hunter Alexander and Josiah Hayes are two of five seniors on the Hubmen's roster.
"We have a strong group of 16 juniors and sophomores who are progressing really well," Wareham said. "A number of sophomores and juniors are set to be among our most significant contributors this season.
"I'm very much realistically optimistic about the upcoming season," Wareham added. "We had a fabulous first week of practices with a great deal of positive energy and hard work on display. I can see that many players have worked on their soccer skills since last year, which is something I challenged everyone to do in our 2021 postseason meetings.
"I'm encouraged by how many of our players are now choosing to play club soccer, as I've made it clear from the start that just turning up in mid-August to play high school soccer will not lead to any real growth in our program."
Wareham said his team played better than its overall record showed last fall and showed a lot of progress during the season, but added that moral victories are not enough.
Jordan fell 5-0 to Worthington in the Section 2AA quarterfinals last year. Soccer went to three classes last fall and the Hubmen moved up from Class 1A to 2A.
Jordan's first conference game is set for Sept. 8 at Holy Family. The first league home contest will be Sept. 13 against Hutchinson.
