The Jordan football team couldn't get its offense and defense going in its first road game of the season.
After scoring 41 and 48 points in their first two home games of the season and giving up just 20 points, both wins, the Hubmen allowed more than 40 points to Fairmont in a 41-20 defeat Sept. 16.
Jordan went into the game off a 48-7 win versus New Ulm Sept. 8 and a 41-13 victory over Worthington to open the season Sept. 1.
Against Fairmont, the Hubmen trailed 21-7 at the break and was down 28-14 after three quarters. Senior Nate Kes hauled in a 16-yard scoring pass from senior Gavin Lloyd with 6:10 left to play in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game.
Senior Afton Koch set up the touchdown with an interception.
But Fairmont added a pair of touchdown runs in the final 4:44 of the game to put Jordan away.
Junior Leo Siekmann had a touchdown run for the Hubmen in the first half. Junior Jack Olson scored a 9-yard touchdown pass from Lloyd in the third quarter.
Siekmann was held to 60 yards rushing on 21 carries. He had a total 305 yards rushing in the first two games with five touchdowns.
Lloyd completed 19 of 36 for 184 yards in the loss to Fairmont.
In beating New Ulm, Lloyd completed 10 of 16 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. Siekmann carried 21 times for 121 yards and three scores, while junior Zach Olsen and senior Mack Schmidt had 68 and 67 yards on the ground, respectively with each getting a rushing score.
Olson finished with two catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. He and Lloyd hooked up for the Hubmen's first score from 10 yards out in the first quarter.
Jordan led 14-0 going into the second quarter and was up 22-0 at the break. The Hubmen blew the game with 20 points in the third quarter.
Kes opened the third quarter with an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Siekmann's scoring runs were from 3, 4 and 35 yards out.
Sophomore David Sipes led the Hubmen defense with six tackles, while senior Jack Snell and junior Elijah Hagen both had four. Hagen and junior Brock Bakeberg both had sacks.