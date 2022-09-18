Leo Siekmann

Junior Leo Siekmann rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in Jordan's 48-7 home win over New Ulm Sept. 8.

 Photo by Robin Nawrocki

The Jordan football team couldn't get its offense and defense going in its first road game of the season.

After scoring 41 and 48 points in their first two home games of the season and giving up just 20 points, both wins, the Hubmen allowed more than 40 points to Fairmont in a 41-20 defeat Sept. 16.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events