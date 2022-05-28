The Hubmen youth basketball camp is set for June 20-23 in the Jordan High School gym.
The camp is for grades kindergarten through eighth grade and the focus will be on basic fundamentals. There will also be contests and prizes.
The camp is put on by Hubmen varsity basketball coaches and their players.
Camp time for kindergarten through second grade will be from 8 to 9:45 a.m. with a cost of $55. Grades 3-5 go from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a $60 cost, while grades 6-8 goes from noon to 2 p.m. a cost of $65.
The deadline to register is June 13. For more information and to register go to jordan.k12.mn.us/domain/353.