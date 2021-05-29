The Jordan baseball team's first-ever playoff game in Class 3A turned out to be quite the pitcher's duel.
Junior Kyle Hvidsten dominated on the hill for the Hubmen, tossing a two-hit shutout and fanning 13 batters to lead his team to a 1-0 home win May 29 over seventh-seeded Kasson-Mantorville to open the Section 1AAA tourney.
Hvidsten out-dueled the Comets' Dalton Maxwell, who fanned 10 batters in a complete game, allowing two hits and one unearned run.
Second-seeded Jordan scored the game's lone run in the bottom of the third inning. Regan Koch reached base on a fielder's choice. Hvidsten walked, which put Koch in scoring position.
Koch then scored on an error by the shortstop on a ball off Afton Koch's bat.
In the top of the seventh, Hvidsten hit the second batter he faced to put the tying run on first with one out. But he followed with a ground ball to third and a strike out looking to end the game.
Koch and Luke Dyrhaug had the Hubmen's two hits, both singles.
Last spring was supposed to be Jordan's first season in Section 1AAA, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all sports last year.
In 2019, Jordan won the Minnesota River Conference with a 12-2 mark and finished 2-2 in the Section 2AA tournament.
In 2018, Jordan won the Section 2AA title and finished fourth at state.
Jordan (9-9 overall) will face third-seeded Albert Lea (9-9) June 1 in the semifinals at home at 5 p.m., while top-seeded Bryon (14-4) takes on fifth-seeded Austin (5-9).
The winner's bracket final is set for June 5 in Red Wing at 11 a.m. The title game is June 9 in Red Wing at 5 p.m. with a second game, if needed, 30 minutes after the first one.
Go to mshsl.org/section-events for complete Section 1AAAA playoff brackets.
The Hubmen didn't play any section teams in the regular season. The team's record against Class 3A teams going into the playoffs was 4-6 and it went 0-2 against one Class 4A club, New Prague.
The four Hubmen's wins against Class 3A teams were against St. Peter, Mound-Westonka, Holy Family and Orono. Jordan knocked off Orono 4-2 May 18, before dropping its final league May 20 falling 9-2 to Holy Family.
Jordan wrapped its first season in the Wright County East Conference this spring with a 5-9 record.
This year's Class 4A state championship game is slated for June 18 at Target Field in Minneapolis. The quarterfinals and semifinals are June 15-16 at the Mini Met in Jordan.