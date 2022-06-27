Tyler Oakes didn't waste any time making his mark leading the Division I North Dakota State University baseball team.
The Jordan native was named Coach of the Year in the Summit League this past season, guiding the Bison to the program's seventh 30-win season (31-19 overall), including a 17-5 mark in league play.
Oakes is also the first-ever NDSU baseball coach to earn Summit League Coach of the Year honors. Eight of his players earned All-Summit League honors this past season, including two first-team selections
Last June, Oakes, a 2006 Jordan High School graduate, was selected to lead NDSU's program after serving as its pitching coach since 2014.
The Bison won the regular season league title this past season, but finished 1-2 in the league's postseason tournament. NDSU's season ended short of a NCAA tourney berth with a 5-3 loss to the University of Nebraska-Omaha May 28 in Tulsa.
Oakes becomes the 22nd head coach in NDSU history when he was selected for the job last summer. He had been the program’s recruiting coordinator since 2016 and became an associate head coach in 2018.
Since Oakes has been with the Bison as the pitching coach, the team has won two Summit League tournament championships and advanced to the NCAA regionals in 2014 and 2021.
Under Oakes' guidance, three NDSU pitchers have gone on to sign professional contracts, including Jay Flaa, who made his major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2021 and is now with the Atlanta Braves.
Fifteen Bison pitchers have also earned Summit League Pitcher of the Week honors under Oakes.
In 2021, Oakes pitching staff broke the school record for strikeouts in a season with 474, along with setting Bison team records in wins (42), saves (27) and innings pitched (522 1/3).
The top-five single-season strikeout totals in school history all came during Oakes' tenure as pitching coach.
Oakes was a former pitcher for the University of Minnesota from 2006 to 2009. He had a brief stint in pro baseball playing one season with the Princeton Rays of the Appalachian League.