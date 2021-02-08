Building a solid foundation is the goal for the Scott West Nordic ski team this winter.
The Panthers' inaugural season likely won't produce any state qualifiers or section champions. The hope is to develop the proper form and learn good classical and freestyle technique for each individual skier.
"The strength and endurance gained by participating in Nordic ski during the winter months benefit their spring, summer and fall sports," Scott West coach Lisa Jamison said. "Our hope is to make this sport and our team atmosphere really fun and rewarding so the athletes develop a love for this life-long sport and encourage their classmate to join as well."
The Panthers are a co-operative program with Belle Plaine. There are 20 skiers out for the first season, 12 boys and eight girls.
The team opened the season Jan. 27 with a 5,000-meter freestyle race at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. It also competed in a 5,000-meter classical event Feb. 5 at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
The Wright County Conference Championships are set for Feb. 19 at Hyland Park, while the Section 1 meet is Feb. 3 at the same venue.
The Minnesota State High School League's Board of Directors met Feb. 4 and approved state tournaments for all winter sports. The Nordic ski meet will be March 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
It may take a few years to the Panthers to break through and get a skier or two to state. But ultimately, that will be the hope for the program.
"We are a no-cut winter sport where athletes race at their ability level," Jamison said. "This year, all 20 athletes are beginner Nordic racers. We hope to bring all of them back next year as our second-year experienced team, and then bring in a new group of beginners to train.
"Each year, we will refine their skiing skills and build upon their previous years strength and speed endurance gains," Jamison added.
Good Nordic teams have skiers who are strong in both techniques. Results from conference championships, sections and state are based on pursuit times. Pursuit is a combination of times from both the freestyle and classical races.
Jamison said it's hard to pinpoint the team's top skiers at this point.
"They each bring a different strength to the table," she said. "Some kids are stronger at classic than skate (freestyle) and vice versa. Some athletes have precision form when it comes to particular ski gears, where other athletes naturally have faster speed skills or higher endurance."
Sophomore Basia Babcock has led the Panther girls team in the first two races. At the freestyle competition Jan. 27, she was 38th overall with a time of 21:31. She finished 55th in the classic race (26.44).
On the boys side, junior Adam Stiemke also led the Panthers in both races, taking 23rd (15:54) in freestyle and 46th in classical (22:18).
Other members of the boys team in the first season include senior Joey Hein, junior Kevin He, sophomores Andrew Norberg, Kaleb Sharp, Emmett Fahey and Nicklaus Weedman, ninth-grader Tony Lederle, eighth-grader Caden Rigam and seventh-grader Isaac Bemmels.
Other member for the girls squad are senior Savannah DeYoung, junior Aria Jamison, ninth-grader Addison Kraus, eighth-graders Cassidy DeYoung, Bekah Stiemke and Addisyn Giles and seventh-grader Jesse Sullivan.