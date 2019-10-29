After guiding the Jordan football team to a 7-3 record and to the section semifinals, Ozzie Sand was named the head football coach for the Hubmen.
Sand coached the 2019 Hubmen season as the interim head coach after former head coach Bo Wasurick left for the Anoka job in June.
After the Hubmen were eliminated from the playoffs with a 31-20 loss to Marshall in the Class 4A, Section 2 semifinals on Saturday, Jordan activities director Joe Perkl announced the interim tag was removed and Sand as the permanent head football coach for Jordan.