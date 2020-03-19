The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources plans to respond immediately to the capture of 51 invasive carp on the Mississippi River, it announced this month.
The invasive carp were caught by two commercial fishing operators near La Crosse and Trempealeau, Wisconsin, during routine spring netting the first weekend of March.
In response, the department said it's working with its Wisconsin counterpart, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Geological Survey and commercial fishing operators to conduct large-scale netting, study of the captured carp and monitor the problem more.
“This robust response will provide additional information about the population while removing any other invasive carp they happen to catch,” said Heidi Wolf, department invasive species unit supervisor.
When the commercial fishing operator operating near La Crosse saw what he thought were invasive carp, he contacted the state. The Department of Natural Resources invasive carp field crew assisted in removing and identifying the fish.
The department identified 39 silver carp and 11 grass carp caught in the Mississippi just south of La Crosse and one silver carp caught about 20 miles farther upstream.
"The location where these fish were caught is commonly netted because of concentrations of commercially valuable fish,” invasive carp field lead Ben Larson said. “This is the largest congregation of invasive carp we’ve seen this far upstream."
Invasive carp have been progressing upstream since escaping into the Mississippi River in Arkansas in the 1970s. These large fish compete with native species and pose a threat to rivers and lakes. No breeding populations have been detected in Minnesota waters to date.
Previous captures of invasive carp in Minnesota have been individuals or small numbers of fish. This capture indicates an increase in the abundance of invasive carp in the river between Minnesota and Wisconsin and is likely related to the prolonged high water conditions on the Mississippi River during 2019, which allow easier upstream movement of fish from downstream.
The department has partnered with state and federal agencies, conservation groups, university researchers and commercial businesses to prevent the spread of invasive carp, including with the 2015 closure of the Mississippi River lock at Upper St. Anthony Falls in Minneapolis.
Other prevention efforts include:
- The DNR is an active partner in the Upper Mississippi River Invasive Carp Workgroup, which includes Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and several federal agencies.
- In partnership with the DNR, the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center at the University of Minnesota is testing and evaluating carp deterrents in Mississippi River locks and dams. Previously the center installed and evaluated a speaker system at Lock 8.
- The DNR’s Fish and Wildlife Division leads a program to monitor fish population changes and impacts of management actions. This includes maintaining important relationships with commercial fishing operators, as demonstrated in this instance.
The Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund and Outdoor Heritage Fund and other state programs have provided key funding for deterrent actions, detection and response, the department said.
Invasive carp captures must be reported to the state immediately: Call 651-587-2781 or email invasivecarp.dnr@state.mn.us. Take a photo and transport the carp to the nearest DNR fisheries office or make arrangements for it to be picked up by a department official.