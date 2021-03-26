The Jordan girls basketball team's hope for a third straight berth into the Section 2AA final slipped away in the closing seconds March 23.
The Jaguars let a six-point lead in final minute get away in a 55-54 home loss to Glencoe-Silver Lake in the semifinals.
Jordan was up 54-52 with under 15 seconds remaining, but turned the ball over on an inbounds pass. Glencoe-Silver Lake went to the line with 8.6 seconds left, made the first free throw, missed the second, but got two offensive rebounds before converting the game-winner.
It was a tough end to another winning season for the Jaguars, finishing with a 12-8 overall record, including 7-7 in their first season in the Wright County Conference.
Jordan has a winning season in 22 of its last 23 seasons.
Last year, Jordan fell 32-28 to Waseca in the Section 2AA title game, and the year before reached the championship only to fall to St. Peter.
The last time Jordan made the state field was in 2009 when it finished runner-up. The program also qualified for state in 2007 and 2008.
Against Glencoe-Silver Lake, the Jaguars trailed 46-45 with just over five minutes to play, but used a 7-0 run to a six-point advantage (52-46) heading into the final minute.
Sophomore Jenna Kluxdahl led Jordan with 21 points, while senior Lexi Hagen was also in double figures with 13. Senior Ellie Helgersen added nine points, while junior Abby Vogel scored six.
Jordan overcame a 27-20 deficit at the break.
Second-year coach Leah Aamlid has a 32-16 record in her first two seasons leading the program. She'll need to replace five seniors next year, along with Nicole Mazanec, Julia Backlund and Grace Johnson, but there will be a strong group returning.
Hagen finished as team's top scorer at 14.5 points, but Kluxdahl was close behind (14.3). Sophomore Grace Dahmen averaged 8.7 points, followed by Helgerson (8.4), Vogel (6.6), junior Payton Duis (5.1) and eighth-grader Savannah Borowicz (4.8).