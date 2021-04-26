The Jordan girls track team is competing again and right now that's good enough.
Last year was lost due to the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, so the juniors from last spring have now been thrusted into leadership roles this season.
"It was a long year without competition," Jaguars coach Kelley Walerius said. "We feel very lucky to have the opportunity to compete. Our hopes and goals for this season are obviously to do well in our new conference.
"It's been great to see the new competition that we have in our new conference," Walerius added. "We haven't had many meets yet, but they have been exciting,"
Jordan is now in the Wright County East Conference and will compete in Section 2AA. In 2019, the Jaguars were a Class A program, but they were moved up last spring.
Sophomore Basia Babcock and Kendra Krueger competed at state two years ago as eighth-graders for Jordan. Krueger was ninth in the 1,600 meters, while Babcock was 14th in the 3,200.
Jordan was the host for a WCC quadrangular meet April 22 where senior Lexi Hagen led the way. She won the triple jump with a leap of 31-2 and was runner-up in both the discus (85-3 1/2) and the shot put (29-8 3/4).
Hagen was also part of the 4x200 ream with junior Madison Pelowski, sophomore Mackenna Barth and senior Aanika Doheny that was second (2:00.19).
Barth won the discus for the Jaguars (88-7) and was second in the 300 hurdles (52.70).
The 4x800 team of Babcock, senior Abby Vizenor, junior Sophie Keiser and ninth-grader Lily Hyer was also victorious (10:52.08).
Doheny ended up runner-up in the pole vault (8-6), as did Babcock in the 3,200 (12:32.88).
"My seniors this year are doing a great job of leading the younger athletes and teaching them our routines," Walerius said. "Most of our upperclassmen were competing at the varsity level (in 2019), so it has not been a huge shift for them. We are lucky to have them back.
"We have a great program at Jordan called the MAX program that has kept our athletes physically active throughout last summer and into the school year," Walerius added. "We have quite a few of our athletes who did summer MAX last summer and worked out throughout the school year until the season started."
The Section 2AA competition for the Jaguars is set for June 9 and 11. There are 18 teams in the field, including Shakopee, Chaska and Chanhassen.
The Class AA state meet is scheduled for June 17-19 at a state still to be determined.
The WCC Championships will be held May 25 in Hutchinson. Jordan will also be the host for the Section 2AA True Team meet May 18.