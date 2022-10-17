Emily Reinhart

Senior Emily Reinhart looks to get the ball up the field in Jordan's 2-1 win at New Prague Oct. 11 in the Section 2AA quarterfinals.

 Facebook photo by Jordan Jaguar Soccer

For the second straight season, the Jordan girls soccer team fell just short of the Section 2AA title game.

The fifth-seeded Jaguars lost 5-0 at top-seeded Mankato East in the semifinals Oct. 13. Jordan opened the playoffs with a 2-1 win at fourth-seeded New Prague on Oct. 11.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events