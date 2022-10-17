For the second straight season, the Jordan girls soccer team fell just short of the Section 2AA title game.
The fifth-seeded Jaguars lost 5-0 at top-seeded Mankato East in the semifinals Oct. 13. Jordan opened the playoffs with a 2-1 win at fourth-seeded New Prague on Oct. 11.
The Jaguars finished season with an 8-7-1 overall record, including a 2-4-1 mark in the Wright County East Conference. It was the second straight winning season for the program in only its eighth year.
Jordan has three winning campaigns since its first season back in 2015, going 9-6-1 in 2019 and 10-7-1 last fall.
First-year coach Nathan Steele was optimistic his team could have not another winning season this year, despite the fact the team lost eight seniors from the 2021 team.
"Last year's squad found a huge amount of success with 10 overall wins, a section playoff victory, and a No. 3 seed in sections," Steele said. "The achievements from last year had an influence on our goals this year."
Jordan had no problem's scoring goals this season with 43 in 16 games. Sophomore Tessa Cook led the team with 10 goals, while adding two assists.
Junior Madeline Yule had six goals and an assist, while senior Avery Wenisch finished with five goals and an assist.
Senior Nicole Ngeno added four goals and two assists for Jordan, while senior Jenna Kluxdal had three goals and two assists. Junior Reagan Goebel chipped in three goals and an assist, while junior Elizabeth Jerabek also tallied three times.
The Jaguars will have four players back who scored three or more goals next year, along with junior Ainsley McPhail, who scored two goals and had a team-best six assists, and eighth-grader Rayna Berry, who had two goals and an assist.
Jordan will lose nine seniors, including Nadya Gonzalez, Emaleigh Hulet, Elizabeth Osborne, Rylee Tupy, Emily Reinhart and Zoe McBride.
Others who scored a goal this fall and will be back next year include juniors Alayna Brazil, Nevaeh Doyle and Lily Williams.
Reinhart was second on the team in assists with three, while eighth-grader Sofia Brazil had two and McBride, Tupy, Berry, Williams and juniors Alayna Brazil and Karissa Firle and Kamryn King all had one.
Doyle got some time in goal for the Hubmen, posting a .812 save percentage. Kluxdahl also saw time in net finishing with an .814 save percentage.
In the playoff loss to New Prague, Cook had both of the Jaguar goals, while McPhail picked up an assist. Kluxdahl made nine saves in net.