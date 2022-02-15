Don’t look now, but here comes the Jordan girls basketball team.
The Jaguars have reeled off five straight victories and won nine of their last 11 with the Section 2AAA playoffs right around the corner.
Jordan rolled to a 56-28 road win over Sibley East on Feb. 14 behind 24 points from junior Jenna Kluxdal.
The Jaguars (15-7 overall, 6-2 in the Wright County Conference East) came into the contest off of a 54-46 victory at Delano on Feb. 10 and a 51-40 conference road victory over Mound Westonka on Feb. 8.
Jordan will end the regular season Feb. 24 at St. Peter. Section quarterfinal play starts March 1 with the semifinals set for March 6.
The title game will be held March 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Marshall is the defending champion.
Despite the recent surge, Jordan is not a lock for a home playoff game. The field is very strong with No. 6-ranked Mankato East (17-3) looking to be the No. 1 seed.
Tenth-ranked Mankato West (16-6), Marshall (19-4) and St. Peter (20-4) are all vying for a top-four seed with Jordan, while Worthington (13-9) and New Ulm (12-10) also have winning records.
New Prague (1-20) rounds out the eight-team field.
Jordan has only played two section teams, beating New Ulm and falling to Mankato West.
This is also Jordan’s first season in Class 3A. Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and the Jaguars were moved up a class.
Jordan has been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
Meanwhile, in the win over Sibley East, junior Grace Dahmen was also in double figures for the Jaguars with 11 points. Ninth-grader Savi Borowicz scored eight points.
Ninth-grader Sophie Keiser chipped in three points for Jordan while eighth-grader Morgan Staloch, junior Mackenna Barth, sophomores Ava Houdek and Maddie Olinger and senior Myah Briese each had two.
In beating Delano, Jordan had three players in double figures with Borowicz and Kluxdahl each scoring 12 points and Dahmen adding 11.
Barth and seniors Payton Duis and Abby Vogel each scored five points while Olinger scored three.
Against Mound Westonka, Kluxdal led all scorers with 21 points while Borowicz had 14. Vogel chipped in eight points while sophomore Caroline Kinkeade scored six and Barth chipped in two.
Jordan also earned an 83-36 home victory over Concordia Academy on Feb. 5. Kluxdal and Olinger led way with 23 and 15 points, respectively. Borowicz was also in double figures with 10 points.
Dahmen chipped in nine points, followed by Barth and Duis with six and Staloch and Houdek with five.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for March 16-19. The quarterfinals will be at Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota. The semifinals and title game are at Williams Arena.
Becker is the defending state champion, beating Marshall for the crown last winter.
The Jaguars made three-straight Class 2A state appearances from 2007 to 2009, finishing as the state runner-up in 2008.