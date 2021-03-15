The Jordan girls basketball team won 10 games in the regular season and will be looking for four more in section play.
The Jaguars earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 2AA North, while Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial is the top seed in the south.
Last year, Jordan fell 32-28 to Waseca in the Section 2AA title game, and the year before reached the championship only to fall to St. Peter.
Section play starts March 17, followed by the quarterfinals March 19. The semifinals are March 23 and the title game is March 25.
The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs, while title game will be on the court of the highest seed left from the north.
Jordan coach Leah Aamlid was pleased with the 10 wins in the regular season. The Jaguars are in their first year in the Wright County Conference, so the competition was much stronger than what the team faced in the Minnesota River Conference.
Jordan went 7-7 in the WCC.
"Our team rose to the challenges of entering a new conference, and they consistently competed throughout the season," Aamlid said. "Between our conference and non-conference games, we had a very tough schedule this year, and we feel this has prepared us well to be competitive in the playoffs."
Jordan enters the postseason losing three of its last four games. The one win was 72-33 over Mound Westonka March 5. Senior Lexi Hagen finished with a season-high 27 points.
Hagen was second on the team in scoring the regular season at 14.4 points per game. She was just behind sophomore Jenna Kluxdahl, who averaged 14.5 points.
Sophomore Grace Dahmen averaged 8.1 points for the Jaguars, followed by senior Ellie Helgerson (7.6) and junior Abby Vogel (7.1).
Jordan opened the season winning its first five games, including a 57-48 over Waseca in a rematch of last year's section final.
Win the section or not, Aamlid is just happy her team had the chance to play this winter despite all the uncertain times with COVID-19.
"Overall, we're just extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to have a season and to be able to compete together as a team," she said.