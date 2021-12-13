The Jordan girls basketball team is trying to set the tone early in the early season so it's better come playoff time.
The Jaguars opened the year winning one of its first three games, but coach Leah Aamild said positive gains are being made. Jordan's victory is 54-47 over Watertown-Mayer Dec. 4.
The team's two losses are 54-49 versus Bloomington Kennedy Dec. 9 and 48-37 at Glencoe-Silver Lake to open the season Dec. 2.
"These first few games we have been working hard on establishing a strong foundation regarding the effort and energy that we are looking to play with at all times," Aamlid said. "We continue to take positive steps forward in this area each time we get the opportunity to be on the court together. We need to continue to focus on winning the battle on the boards each game and finding ways to get touches in the paint."
Jordan will need to keep improving if it wants to competitive come playoff time. Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and the Jaguars were moved up a class.
Jordan has been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year. The Jaguars made three straight state appearances from 2007 to 2009, finishing as the state runner-up in 2008.
Jordan is now in Section 2AAA with the likes of Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, New Ulm, St. Peter and Worthington.
Kennedy is a strong Class 3A program. The Jaguars were down 25-21, but got the game tied at 40-40 with just over seven minutes to play.
However, Jordan scored just two points in nearly a six-minute stretch, trailing 45-42 with 56 seconds remaining. The Eagles were able to hang on for the win.
"We had the opportunity to compete against a very tough Kennedy team in an incredible atmosphere," Aamlid said. "We competed tough, but unfortunately came up short."
Ninth-grader Savi Borowicz led Jordan with 16 points. Junior Grace Dahmen chipped in seven points, while junior Jenna Kluxdal and sophomore Maddie Olinger each had six and senior Abby Vogel and sophomore Ava Houdek both scored five.
In the loss to Glencoe-Silver Lake, Olinger was the lone Jaguar in double figures with 11 points. Jordan trailed 22-13 at the break and couldn't recover.
Dahmen and senior Lexi Pedersen each finished with six points.
"We have a great group of players who are eager learners, so we're looking forward to continuing to build off of the progress we have seen already in these first few weeks," said Aamlid, who is in her third season as the team's head coach and had a 32-16 record in her first two years.
Jordan will start the Wright County East Conference season Jan. 11 on the road at Southwest Christian.
Section 2AAA quarterfinal play starts March 1 with the semifinals set for March 6. The title is March 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Marshall is the defending section champion, while also finishing as the Class 3A state runner-up last winter.