The Jordan girls tennis team hopes to make some noise this fall in its second season in the Wright County Conference.
The Jaguars will have to make up for the loss of six seniors from last fall. Jordan finished 7-6 overall (6-5 in league play), playing with the distractions of the coronavirus pandemic, which limited the team's number of total matches.
This fall, the season will start one time, and the Jaguars will look to lean on senior captain Emily Randolph, who is back for her sixth varsity season. She will play at the No. 1 singles spot, after earning All-WCC honors last year.
"Emily has been playing varsity tennis since seventh grade," Jordan coach Jill Bailey said. "In addition to her strong tennis skills, she's passionate about the game and a great motivator to herself and her teammates."
Sophomores Mak Haugen and Jade Thach, junior Cailin Friary and ninth-grader Riley Steinhaus are also expected to contribute to the varsity, as are juniors Maddie Olinger, Dyllan Wellhausen, Cora Wulf, Trinity Thorstad and Jenna Elsenpeter and sophomores Martha Reveland and Evy Menden.
"Many of the girls who will be filling in varsity spots from the six graduating seniors played summer tennis and we look forward to what they can step and do this season," Bailey said. "Our goal is to finish in the middle of the WCC as well as have some individuals earn WCC all-conference.
"Mound Westonka and Delano look to be the favorites in the conference," Bailey added.
Jordan went 1-1 in Section 2AA play last fall, beating New Prague in the first round of South Sub-Section action, before falling to Hutchinson.
The North Sub-Section has the power teams, including the favorite, Minnetonka. The Skippers have won 11 of the last 13 Section 2AA titles, including the last three.
"We will be competitive with the other south teams," Bailey said. "Our team has a great attitude. Our goal at practices is to work on areas we need to improve and compete in every point, so we see that carry over in matches.
"So far, I've been pleased with the team's compete level," Bailey added.
Jordan opened the season Aug. 21 competing in a triangular at Glencoe-Silver Lake, going 2-1 with wins over the host Panthers and Marshall, while falling to Minneapolis Washburn.
The Jaguars end the regular season Oct. 1 at Orono in a conference match. Section 2AA team play starts Oct. 6.