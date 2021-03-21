The Jordan girls basketball team had little trouble winning its first two Section 2AA playoff games.
Led by senior Lexi Hagen's 21 points, the Jaguars rolled to a 66-36 home victory over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop in the opening round May 17.
Jordan, the top seed among the section's north teams, followed with a 71-63 home win over Norwood Young American March 19 in the quarterfinals. Sophomore Grace Dahmen led all scorers with 23 points.
Jordan (12-7 overall) took on Glencoe-Silver Lake in the semifinals with the title game set for March 25. The Jaguars would host the title game in they are there against either Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (the top seed in the south) or defending champion Waseca.
Last year, Jordan fell 32-28 to Waseca in the Section 2AA title game, and the year before reached the championship only to fall to St. Peter.
The last time Jordan made the state field was in 2009 when it finished runner-up. The program also qualified for state in 2007 and 2008.
In the win over Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, the Jaguars dominated the second half, outscoring the Thunderbirds 34-11.
Dahmen was also in double figures for Jordan with 11 points, while sophomore Jenna Kluxdahl and senior Ellie Helgerson each scored nine.
Junior Abby Vogel chipped in five points, while eighth-grader Savannah Borowicz scored four.
Against Norwood Young America, the Jaguars led 36-31 at halftime and kept the Raiders within arm's length in the second half. Helgerson and Hagen were also in double figures with 18 and 14 points, respectively.
Kluxdahl finished with nine points for the Jaguars, while junior Payton Duis scored five.
Jordan entered the postseason losing three of its last four games in Wright County Conference play to finish 7-7 in the league. The one win was 72-33 over Mound Westonka March 5.
The Jaguars opened the season winning its first five games, including a 57-48 victory over Waseca in a rematch of last year's section final.