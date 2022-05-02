The Jordan softball team opened the season with five straight wins before falling to Class 3A's No. 1-ranked team.
Mankato West handed the Jaguars their first loss May 2 with a 13-3 home win.
Jordan went into the game scoring 37 runs in three Wright County Conference East contests. The Jaguars out-slugged New Prague for a 22-18 road win April 29 and swept Holy Family in a doubleheader April 28 winning 8-3 and 17-10, respectively.
Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and Jordan was moved into Section 2AAA. The eight-team field includes Mankato West, as well as No. 8 Mankato East.
Hutchinson, Marshall, New Ulm, St. Peter and Worthington are also in the field.
Softball went to four classes in 2020, but no teams played due to the COVID pandemic. Jordan went 3-2 last season in Section 1AAAA.
In the win over New Prague, Jordan had 23 hits and led 5-1 after two innings, 12-7 after five frames and added four more runs in the top of seventh to lead 22-14.
The Jaguars hit two home runs in the victory. Senior Myah Briese finished 3 for 5 with a double, homer and six RBIs. Sophomore Jade Thach also doubled and homered, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored.
Junior Grace Dahmen, senior Claire Johnson, junior Abigail Johnson and sophomore Maddie Olinger each had three hits.
Dahmen was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs score. Claire Johnson was 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, while Abigail Johnson ended up 3 for 5 with an RB and Olinger went 3 for 3 with two runs scored.
Eighth-grader London Kraml also doubled for the Jaguars, going 2 for 6 with two RBIs. Junior Brooke Vohnoutka finished 1 for 3 with three runs scored.
Claire Johnson got the pitching run, despite allowing 14 runs (13 earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Seventh-grader Brooke Wacker got the save, working 1 1/3 innings, giving up four runs (three earned).
In the first game against Holy Family, Claire Johnson got the win, tossing a complete game. She allowed three runs and struck out four.
Eighth-grader Carly Johnson went 4 for 4 at the plate with an RBI. Abigail Johnson doubled and drove in two runs, while Dahmen finished 3 for 5 with two RBIs.
Thach also had a pair of RBIs, while Vohnoutka had one RBI and Olinger finished 1 for 2 with two runs scored.
In the second game, Jordan banged out 22 hits, scoring seven runs in the second inning to take a 9-7 lead.
Dahmen finished 5 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs. Carly Johnson was 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs, while Claire Johnson was 4 for 5 with a double with four RBIs.
Olinger ended up 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Vohnoutka also drove in a run.
Abigail Johnson was the beneficiary of the run support. She tossed a complete game, allowing six earned runs with three strikeouts.
The Jaguars will end the regular season May 20 at home to Faribault. Section 2AAA play starts May 24.
This year’s Class 3A state tournament is set for June 9-10 at its annual site, Caswell Park in Mankato.
It’s been a while since Jordan played in the state tourney. The last time the program qualified was in Class A in 1981.
The Jaguars were the Class A state champs in 1980 and finished runner-up in 1979.