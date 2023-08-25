The Jordan girls soccer team returns to top talent to again be a contender in Section 2AA.
The Jaguars have had back-to-back winning seasons, including an 8-7-1 mark last year (2-4-1 in the Wright County Conference East). Jordan fell 5-0 to Mankato East in the section semifinals.
Second-year coach Nathan Steele believes he has a team that can make a long playoff run, while continuing to grow as a program.
"Our goals are consistent with what we have achieved the past two seasons," he said. "We want to finish with a winning record and positive goal differential, be strong contenders in Section 2AA and most of all, continue to progress our program forward by ensuring girls at all levels enjoy the season, enjoy being around each other, and in doing so, we can continue to grow soccer in our town."
The season didn't start so great Aug. 24 as the Jaguars fell 6-0 at home to Holy Family in league play. Six of Jordan's seven losses last year were by shutout, but the team did score 43 total goals in 16 contests.
Junior Tessa Cook is back to lead the Jaguars this season. She's was the team's top goal scorer last year with 10, while adding two assists.
Seniors Maddy Yule, Ainsley McPhail and Karissa Firle return to the midfield, while seniors Kamryn King and Reagan Goebel are back on defense. Yule scored six goals last year.
Senior Nevaeh Dohle and junior Taylor Elsenpeter will compete for time in goal.
Other seniors on the team include Whitney Pierce, Alayna Brazil, Elizabeth Jerabek and Lilly Williams.
"Effort is always something we do not question ourselves with," Steele said. "However, we are shifting our focus into being more organized in each area of the field. We have worked hard in our first week of practices to introduce new ideas and the girls are responding well to what they are being asked to do."
Jordan has three winning campaigns since its first season back in 2015, going 9-6-1 in 2019 and 10-7-1 in 2021.
The regular season will end Oct. 3 at home versus Southwest Christian in league play.
Section 2AA play starts Oct. 10 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are Oct. 12 with the title game set for Oct. 17 at New Prague High School. Mankato East is the defending champion.
The Class AA state quarterfinals start Oct. 25. The semifinals are Oct. 31 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, while title game is at that same venue Nov. 3. Holy Angels is the defending champion.