Maddy Yule

Senior Maddy Yule is back for Jordan this fall as the team will try to improve on last year's 8-7-1 record.

 Courtesy photo/Jordan Jaguar Soccer via Facebook

The Jordan girls soccer team returns to top talent to again be a contender in Section 2AA.

The Jaguars have had back-to-back winning seasons, including an 8-7-1 mark last year (2-4-1 in the Wright County Conference East). Jordan fell 5-0 to Mankato East in the section semifinals.

Tags

Events