The Jordan softball team was stopped a game short earning a Section 1AAA title shot.
The fifth-seeded Jaguars went 3-2 in the playoffs, falling 6-5 to third-seeded Kasson-Mantorville June 8 in the losers bracket finale.
If Jordan won that game, it would have needed to beat top-seeded Winona in back-to-back games to win the section crown.
The Jaguars finished the season with an 11-14 overall mark, including a 7-6 record in their first season in the Wright County East Conference.
Jordan was also playing its first season in Class 3A softball. Softball went to four classes last spring, but no teams got to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jaguars won the Minnesota River Conference title in 2019 and went 2-2 in the Section 2AA tourney.
The Jaguars dropped six of their first eight games this spring. Jordan coach Bryan Martin's hope for the team was to finish .500 by the end of the year after the tough start.
That didn't happen, but a 3-2 playoff record in its first season in Class 3A bodes well for the program.
"We have a very talented team with some players who have a lot of passion and love for the game and playing it right," Martin said.
Martin has 15 ninth-graders, seven eighth-graders and 15 more seventh-graders in the program, so there will be time to develop in the coming years.
However, Jordan will move to Section 2AAA next spring due to realignment with the likes of Albert Lea, Mankato East, Mankato West, Marshall, New Prague, St. Peter and Worthington. Softball went to four classes last spring.
In the loss to Kasson-Mantorville, Jordan took a 5-4 lead heading into the seventh inning, but the Jaguars couldn't hold it. Kasson-Mantorville scored the game-winning run on a two-out double.
Senior Abi Johnson took the loss for the Jaguars, working 6 1/3 innings and allowing six runs (four earned), while fanning two.
Ninth-grader Jade Thach finished 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, while senior Nicole Mazanec was 3 for 3 with an RBI. Junior Claire Johnson also doubled, while senior Hailey Lane, sophomore Grace Dahmen and Abi Johnson each drove in a run.
Jordan also faced second-seeded Byron June 8, winning 3-2 to stay alive in the losers bracket.
Claire Johnson tossed a complete game, giving up two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts. She also went 2 for 3 with a double and RBI at the plate.
Mazanec finished with two RBIs, while Thach was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Jordan opened the postseason with a 7-3 win over fourth-seeded Red Wing June 1. Jordan played twice June 3, falling 5-1 to Winona in the semifinals before winning 7-3 over sixth-seeded Faribault in their first losers bracket game.