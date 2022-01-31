The Jordan girls basketball team's season has gone in streaks.
Five straight wins were followed by three straight losses to open the New Year. The Jaguars bounced back with four straight victories, before losing their next two games.
It takes three straight wins to earn a Section 2AAA title. Jordan has shown it can do that, and it still has the month of February to get prepared for the postseason.
Jordan finished January with a pair of Wright County Conference East defeats — 73-58 at Holy Family Jan. 25 and 62-47 versus Hutchinson Jan. 28.
The Jaguars (10-7 overall, 3-2 in the WCC) earned a 53-44 win over Kasson-Mantorville May 22 in a non-league game played at Apple Valley. Junior Jenna Kluxdal led the way with 13 points.
Jordan coach Leah Aamlid said depth is one of the strengths of her team. Eight players in the scoring column against Kasson-Mantorville shows that.
To be able to compete with top Section 2AAA teams — Mankato East (12-3), Mankato West (13-4), St. Peter (17-3) and Marshall (15-4) — the Jaguars will need a balanced attack.
"We have the versatility to play an uptempo style on both ends of the court," Aamlid said.
Seven teams in the section have a winning record, including Worthington (10-6) and New Ulm (8-7). New Prague (1-15) is also in the field.
This is also Jordan's first season in Class 3A. Last spring, the Minnesota State High School League reclassified sections for all sports and the Jaguars were moved up a class.
Jordan has been in Class 2A since the inception of four-class basketball at the start of the 1997-98 school year.
The Jaguars are 1-1 against section teams so far, beating New Ulm (62-52) and losing to Mankato West (78-64).
Jordan will end the regular season Feb. 24 at St. Peter. Section quarterfinal play starts March 1 with the semifinals set for March 6.
The title will be held March 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Marshall is the defending champion.
In beating Kasson-Mantorville, senior Lexi Pedersen and sophomore Maddie Olinger both finished with nine points for Jordan, while ninth-grader Savi Borowicz had eight and junior Grace Dahmen scored seven.
Senior Abby Vogel chipped in six points.
In the loss to Hutchinson, Jordan fell behind 40-26 at the break and never recovered. Borowicz led the Jaguars with 17 points. Kluxdahl and Olinger were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Dahmen scored six points.
This year's Class 3A state tournament is set for March 16-19. The quarterfinals will be at Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota. The semifinals and title game are at Williams Arena.
Becker is the defending state champion, beating Marshall for the crown last winter.
The Jaguars made three-straight Class 2A state appearances from 2007 to 2009, finishing as the state runner-up in 2008.