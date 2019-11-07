The Jordan Girls Fastpitch Association is looking for new board members.
Starting in 2020, the JGFA will have three openings on the JGFA Board of Directors. These spots are open to anyone. If you have any interest please go to the following link to apply.
Anyone interested in joining the JGFA Board is encouraged to attend the monthly board meetings prior to joining to ask any questions or just see what you are signing up for. Board meetings are the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Jordan Library.
Introductions of candidates will be made at the annual meeting this winter and all attendees will vote on new Board Members.